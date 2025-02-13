Aaron Rodgers To Sign With Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders After New York Jets Departure?
Pete Carroll is the new coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Will NFL legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers sign with Carrol's Raiders after the New York Jets decided to "move on" from Rodgers? Carroll, longtime USC Trojans coach, is a proven winner who might intrigue Rodgers for his next destination.
Rodgers played for the Jets for two seasons, traded to New York in 2023 after a long and successful career with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers finished his Jets career with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 6-12 record in 18 starts. He rehabbed a torn Achilles, which he suffered four plays into the 2023 NFL season.
The four-time NFL MVP is 41 years old and potentially a great option for the Raiders. Las Vegas currently has quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell on the roster. The Raiders also have the second-most cap space in the NFL, more than $85 million. Las Vegas could address its need at quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, or maybe Carroll would prefer a veteran in his first season as head coach.
Rodgers and the Raiders have been continually linked, as the quarterback named Las Vegas back in 2021 as a preferred trade destination. The sports books agree. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders have the second-best odds to add Rodgers this offseason at +300. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the best odds.
NFL teams are now allowed to speak with Rodgers but a tryout or signing is permitted until his release (likely in June) per NFL rules.
Earlier this month Carroll and the Raiders agreed on a three-year contract with a fourth-year option for him to be the team’s head coach.
Carroll, who was currently co-teaching a class at USC, will continue to do so while coaching the Raiders.
Carroll was the coach of USC from 2001-2009, leading the Trojans to four Rose Bowl victories and seven Pac-10 Championships. After leaving USC in 2009, Carroll took the NFL by storm with the Seattle Seahawks. With Carroll back on the open job market after he and the Seahawks parted ways following the 2023-2024 season, the Raiders hired the veteran coach for the upcoming season.
Notably, Carroll got his head coaching start in the NFL with the New York Jets in 1994. He was only there for one year and the Jets went 6-10.
The AFC West is loaded with veteran coaches; Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos. It's also jam-packed with quarterback talent including Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix. Imagine adding Rodgers to that division... Pure competition among some of the best in the NFL.
Rodgers and the Jets split appears amicable from the outside.
"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."