Lincoln Riley Provides Candid Answer On USC Trojans 'Championship' Future
The USC Trojans 2024 football season did not end the way the team or fans wanted. The Trojans ended with a 7-6 overall record, winning the Las Vegas Bowl, 35-31. USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke candidly about the state of the USC Trojans.
After a frustrating season, USC had 21 outgoing transfers and just 11 incoming in the winter window of the transfer portal. While things looked bleak surrounding the team, Riley says the program is heading in the right direction.
Riley addressed where USC football program is headed at a Trojans press conference last week, reassuring fans that the team is always pushing for a National Championship.
“I think it shows that we’re not content with any part of this program being average or even being good. Like, that’s not our mentality. Any part of this program we’re evaluating on, ‘Is it at a national championship level?’ If it’s not, is it trending that way quickly? And if it’s not, we need to fix it,” Riley said.
The Trojans had two major hires in the 2025 offseason. USC hired Rob Ryan to be the assistant head coach and linebackers coach. Ryan came in to replace Matt Entz, who left to be a head coach with the Fresno State Bulldogs. Ryan has NFL experience and adds to an elite defensive coaching staff with D’Anton Lynn and Eric Henderson.
USC also hired Chad Bowden as the team's new General Manager. Bowden has experience coming from Notre Dame, who helped build a College Football National Championship contender. Bowden is coming to USC to help bring in the best roster for Riley to compete with.
“[USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen] and her team coming in a few years ago, have certainly given us the support and share that same mentality,” Riley said. “That’s the same mentality that we want every Trojan to have, both inside the program, outside, everywhere. That’s how it gets better as you go bring in elite people, you go continue to raise the level of all parts of the program, and we’re doing that.
USC’s athletic director, Jennifer Cohen isemphasizing investing in the Trojans’ football program. With Bowden as the general manager, the Trojans will bring in elite talent through the portal, and high school recruiting.
“My experience tells me you continue to do that, you continue to bring in elite people, elite players, then the results on the field are going to take care of themselves, and that’s what will happen here,” Riley said.
USC’s recruiting class of 2025 is ranked No. 15 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per On3. The class of 2026 is ranked No. 2 in both the nation and in the conference. The USC Trojans are pushing hard to bring in the top recruits, adding to Riley's emphasis on bringing in elite talent.
“There’s big picture visions of what you want to do, but you can’t always do thing every single thing right away. It doesn’t always fit or work that way,” Riley said.
Riley has been with the USC Trojans for three seasons after being hired in 2022. The Trojans' coach understands issues still need to be fixed moving forward, but the offseason moves provide hope for the program. Between bringing in a top staff and strong recruits, Riley is prepared to make the Trojans a dominant college football team again.