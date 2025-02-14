JuJu Watkins' Historic Performance Lifts USC Trojans To Win Over No. 1 UCLA Bruins
USC vs. UCLA in any sport is a massive rivalry. The crosstown foes display different pride and intensity when facing each other. Add in the fact that the UCLA Lady Bruins are the No. 1 ranked 23-0 (11-0 in Big Ten play) and the USC Trojans are the No. 6 ranked 21-1 (11-1 in Big Ten play) there’s an added dimension to the severity of an already intense game. When you have those ingredients plus two player of the year candidates in USC's JuJu Watkins and UCLA's Lauren Betts, a national primetime audience on Peacock, and Hollywood stars like Kevin Hart, Issa Rae, and NFL stars like Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels in attendance, you have the makings of a once in a generation showdown.
After a seesaw contest, the Lady Trojans pulled through for a 71-60 victory, dethroning the No. 1 ranked Bruins. There are plenty of storylines from this game, but none bigger than the all-time performance from sophomore JuJu Watkins.
Watkins dominated the game from wire-to-wire with 38 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks, five assists, and a steal. Watkins was by far the best defender on the floor and put the team on her back when she was the only Lady Trojans not named JuJu Watkins went the entire second and third quarter with out making a shot from the field. The word generational gets thrown around a lot, but this was truly a once-in-a-generation performance.
“It has been a tough couple of weeks for me. But, just staying true to the process. I mean, there’s a lesson in everything. And I think that’s to always stay joyful, on the court,” said JuJu Watkins to USC reporters after the game.
The first half was tremendous as the action started immediately. JuJu Watkins emerged from her brief slump on fire. Watkins was all over the floor, but made her mark as a sniper from three-point land. Watkins finished the first half with 25 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and an assist on 9/15 from the field and 6/7 from deep. The Lady Trojans led by as many as 14 points, but UCLA’s Lauren Betts was tremendous defensively and helped turn the tides with her anchor. After a late Watkins three, the game was 38-35 Lady Trojans at the half.
The second half started with six quick points from Lauren Betts and the Bruins getting as much as a seven-point lead. Both teams settled in and the Lady Bruins took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter. Once again, JuJu Watkins lifted the Trojans from the doldrums with a 4-0 run to spark a run that got the team and the crowd back into the game. From there, Watkins dominated on both ends and the supporting cast of the Lady Trojans chipped in. The environment in the arena is one you don’t see in basketball often, men or women’s.
“Coach has just, always been by my side throughout the whole process, and she calms me down in moments, and puts me in the right position to do what I do,” Watkins said of her coach Lindsay Gottlieb.
The game's last two minutes were inconsequential as Watkins and company opened up a double-digit lead, and the realization of what happened in the Galen Center sunk in. The Lady Trojans were 1-10 vs. No.1 ranked teams before this game.
The lone victory came in the 1983 national title win. JuJu Watkins, with Cheryl Miller in attendance, the woman who led USC to that title, willed them to their second win all-time against a No. 1 ranked team with a performance that will be remembered for decades to come. History.