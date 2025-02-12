Bill Belichick, North Carolina Pushing For USC Trojans Recruiting Target Joseph Peko
The USC Trojans have long been considered the favorites to land Oaks Christian (CA) three-star defensive lineman Joseph Peko. However, the North Carolina Tar Heels have entered the picture for the local prospect after extending him an offer earlier this week. North Carolina coach Bill Belichick brings his impressive NFL resume to the forefront that will certainly catch the eye of Peko.
Peko is the No. 62 defensive lineman and No. 712 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings.
UCLA, Miami, Oregon and Michigan State are all in pursuit of Peko, the son of former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko. The older Peko played his college ball at Michigan State before suiting up with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals over the course of a 15-year career.
USC has one early commitment on the defensive front from Mount Caramel (IL) four-star Braeden Jones. The Chicago native announced his pledge to the Trojans in October.
Peko has visited campus a few times since the Trojans offered him in October 2023, his sophomore season. Lincoln Riley and USC running backs coach Anthony Jones stopped by Oaks Christian in January. Riley also watched Oaks Christian take on Oaks Hills in the first round of the Division 2 CIF Southern Section Playoffs during the Trojans bye week at the beginning of November.
MORE: Bronny James Goes Viral For Dunk, Performance In G-League Victory
MORE: 4-Star Recruit Xavier Griffin Committed To USC Trojans Or Georgia Bulldog Flip?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, Shane Waldron Relationship Drama? Film Study Report
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound interior defensive lineman has the size to step in and be an immediate contributor at the next level. Peko is garnering a ton of national attention and has the ability to continue being a fast riser in the 2026 cycle.
USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua has been Peko's primary recruiter throughout the process and will continue to work to keep him from leaving Southern California.
The Trojans also remain in pursuit of two of his high school teammates, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin. Redeaux is the No. 13 running back and No. 127 overall prospect, while Benjamin is the No. 3 cornerback and No. 43 overall prospect in the On3 Industry Rankings.
Redeaux and Benjamin both were on campus earlier this month for the Trojans Junior Day event. Similar to Peko, USC has been considered the favorite for the two blue-chip prospects, but several programs are working to pull them out of the Los Angeles area.
USC will continue to make a strong push for Redeaux and Benjamin after losing Oaks Christian four-star EDGE Hayden Lowe just weeks before the early national signing period in the 2025 cycle to Miami. Lowe cited the Trojans were not “all-in” on the local prospect and did not make him feel like a priority during his recruitment.
College coaches cannot have face-to-face contact with recruits during this dead period, but they can still communicate through social media, phone calls and text messages. The dead period ends in the beginning of March.