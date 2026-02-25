NCAA Tournament Hopes on the Line in USC-UCLA Rivalry Game

The USC Trojans are right on the bubble for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. USC has a massive game with tournament implications when they face their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday, Feb 24 at Pauley Pavilion. This game could end up being the deciding factor on if USC makes the big dance or not.

USC, UCLA With Massive Rivalry Game

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC and UCLA will tip off late on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FS1. The Trojans come into the game with an 18-9 overall record and a mark of 7-9 in Big Ten conference play. The Bruins also have an overall record of 18-9, but have a better conference record of 10-6.

Both of these teams played over the weekend at home and had much different outcomes. USC suffered their worst loss of the season, falling to the struggling Oregon Ducks by a final score of 71-70 at the Galen Center.

The Bruins on the other hand are coming off arguably their best win of the season in an epic overtime thriller over the Illinois Fighting Illini. UCLA found themselves down by 23 points before mounting a comeback capped off with a game-winning layup at the buzzer by guard Donovan Dent to win the game 95-94.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and guard Donovan Dent (2) react on the bench as the lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is currently a big favorite over USC. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a 7.5-point underdog against UCLA. The Trojans have odds of +260 to win outright while the Bruins are -325. The current over/under is set at 150.5 points.

ESPN analytics gives UCLA a 75 percent chance to win.

MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs

MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC Right On NCAA Tournament Bubble

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Terrance Williams II (5) and Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) and forward Sean Stewart (13) react at the end of the game at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi revealed his most recent projected 2026 NCAA Tounrmament bracket. The Bruins are on the right side of the bubble and are among Lundari’s “last four byes” as a No. 10 seed in the first round.

USC’s tournament hopes took a major hit in the loss to Oregon. The Trojans now find themselves on the wrong side of the bubble and Lunardi’s second team out of the field. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the first team out while the last team in is the New Mexico Lobos.

USC’s currently resume against quad 1, 2, 3, and 4 teams is this.

Q1: 2-6

Q2: 7-1

Q3: 5-2

Q4: 3-0

A road win over the Bruins would be a “quad 1” victory and give a tremendous boost to USC’s resume and tournament hopes as the home stretch of the college basketball season approaches. USC has missed the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. Trojans second-year coach Eric Musselman will look to avoid having this streak extended to three years.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.