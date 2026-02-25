NCAA Tournament Hopes on the Line in USC-UCLA Rivalry Game
In this story:
The USC Trojans are right on the bubble for the 2026 NCAA Tournament. USC has a massive game with tournament implications when they face their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday, Feb 24 at Pauley Pavilion. This game could end up being the deciding factor on if USC makes the big dance or not.
USC, UCLA With Massive Rivalry Game
USC and UCLA will tip off late on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FS1. The Trojans come into the game with an 18-9 overall record and a mark of 7-9 in Big Ten conference play. The Bruins also have an overall record of 18-9, but have a better conference record of 10-6.
Both of these teams played over the weekend at home and had much different outcomes. USC suffered their worst loss of the season, falling to the struggling Oregon Ducks by a final score of 71-70 at the Galen Center.
The Bruins on the other hand are coming off arguably their best win of the season in an epic overtime thriller over the Illinois Fighting Illini. UCLA found themselves down by 23 points before mounting a comeback capped off with a game-winning layup at the buzzer by guard Donovan Dent to win the game 95-94.
UCLA is currently a big favorite over USC. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is a 7.5-point underdog against UCLA. The Trojans have odds of +260 to win outright while the Bruins are -325. The current over/under is set at 150.5 points.
ESPN analytics gives UCLA a 75 percent chance to win.
MORE: USC Coach Anthony Jones Gets Real About Freshmen Running Backs
MORE: USC Commit Eli Woodard One of the Biggest Movers in Updated Recruiting Rankings
MORE: Four Big Takeaways From USC Coach Mike Ekeler’s Press Conference
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
USC Right On NCAA Tournament Bubble
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi revealed his most recent projected 2026 NCAA Tounrmament bracket. The Bruins are on the right side of the bubble and are among Lundari’s “last four byes” as a No. 10 seed in the first round.
USC’s tournament hopes took a major hit in the loss to Oregon. The Trojans now find themselves on the wrong side of the bubble and Lunardi’s second team out of the field. The Ohio State Buckeyes are the first team out while the last team in is the New Mexico Lobos.
USC’s currently resume against quad 1, 2, 3, and 4 teams is this.
Q1: 2-6
Q2: 7-1
Q3: 5-2
Q4: 3-0
A road win over the Bruins would be a “quad 1” victory and give a tremendous boost to USC’s resume and tournament hopes as the home stretch of the college basketball season approaches. USC has missed the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. Trojans second-year coach Eric Musselman will look to avoid having this streak extended to three years.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1