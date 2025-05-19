Ranking Top Big Ten Basketball Transfers: USC Trojans' Chad Baker-Mazara?
5. Oscar Cluff: South Dakota State to Purdue
Who allowed Purdue coach Matt Painter to grab another big man that is automatic around the hoop. Heading into their second season post-Zach Edey, the Boilermakers are receiving some much-needed help in the frontcourt with the addition of South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff.
The 6-foot-11, 260 pound center from Austrailia averaged 17.6 points and 12.3 rebounds, which was second-best in the country this past season. He should help the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, guard Braden Smith, with the offensive load this upcoming year.
4. Tucker DeVries: West Virginia to Indiana
DeVries' 2024-25 campaign didn't go to plan as he appeared in only eight games for West Virginia after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury during the Mountaineers' non-conference schedule. The former two-time Missouri Valley Conference player of the year, DeVries joins his dad, Darian, who accepted the head coaching position for the Hoosiers.
All eyes will be on the DeVries'. The father and son duo is tasked with rebuilding the blue blood program back into national contention.
3. Chad Baker-Mazara: Auburn to USC
A return to Southern California for the former San Diego State forward. Baker-Mazara was a key part of Auburn's Final Four team from this past season, but entered the transfer portal and signed with the USC Trojans.
After averaging 12.3 points for the Tigers in 2024-25, Baker-Mazara heads back west to become a key figure for Eric Musselman's second year at USC. The well-traveled senior brings experience and size to the Trojans, traits that Musselman coveted in the portal.
2. Bennett Stirtz: Drake to Iowa
Funny enough, the second former Drake star to be on the list, Bennet was the unquestioned leader on one of the true darlings in the NCAA last season, the standout guard led the Bulldogs to an impeccable season, just months removed from their formed head coach heading to West Virgina.
Now Stirtz is following his coach, Ben McCollum, to Iowa for his last season of eligbility. The former Division II star was electric for Drake, averaging 19. 2 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. He takes his talents to the Hawkeyes, who will be a nearly brand new team after Fran McCaffrey and Iowa partned ways. It wouldn't be a surprise if Stirtz is one of the best players in the country next season.
1. Donovan Dent: New Mexico to UCLA
It was a true toss-up between the No. 1 spot, but Dent earns the top spot based off the fit and expecations heading into next season. After averaging 20.8 points per game, which was good enough for eighth in the country, Dent is expected to become one of the most explosive scorers, not just in the Big Ten, but in all of college basketball.
UCLA splurged a large chunk of the NIL budget on Dent, who could've elected to test NBA Draft waters, but instead returned back to college for his final season to play for Bruins' coach Mick Cronin. Expect big things from this duo, both statiscially and in entertainment value. The Bruins might be must-see basketball based off Dent alone.