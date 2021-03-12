Three Things To Know: Pac-12 Tournament USC vs. Colorado

Can the Trojans upset the Buffaloes for the first time this season?

Less than 24 hours after taking on the scrappy Utah Utes, the USC Trojans head into the semifinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament, to compete at a shot for the Pac-12 title.

Thursday nights game against the Utes was a whirlwind to say the least. The Utes and the USC Trojans went back-to-back in double overtime until USC settled the score 91-85.

A key part of USC's success in double OT was 7-foot freshman Evan Mobley coming in and cranking up the heat. Mobley came alive in the second half, and scored 13 of his career-high 26 points in the double OT, which contributed to a Trojan victory.

USC Freshman Evan Mobley

Looking ahead, USC has a tough opponent to beat in Colorado, if they want to advance to the final round. The Trojans have lost both matchups against the Buffaloes this season, but you know the saying...third time's a charm.

Here are three things you need to know...

2020-21 Season Records:

The Trojans have played the Buffaloes twice this season. First on Dec.31 which resulted in a loss for USC, 62-72.

The second time, the Trojans hoped for revenge but fell short yet again to Colorado, 80-62 on Feb. 25, 2021.

Series/Quarterfinal Results:

The Buffaloes lead the all-time series. Colorado is 15-6 in their 162 all-time meetings against USC. The Buffaloes are also 5-0 in the last five meetings against Andy Enfield's Trojans.

In a double overtime battle, the USC Trojans defeated the Utah Utes 91-85 on March 11, 2021. Colorado played Cal on Thursday night and defeated the Bears, 61-58. Both teams victories gave the push into the semifinal round.

Betting Odds:

Per FanDuel...

Moneyline: COLO: (-118) | USC: (+100)

Spread: COLO: -1.5 (-106) | USC: +1.5 (-116)

Total: 134 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

