How To Watch: Pac-12 Tournament USC vs. Colorado

Following an intense double overtime victory [91-85] over the Utah Utes, the USC Trojans advance into the Pac-12 Tournament's semifinal round. USC will take on the Colorado Buffaloes for a shot to advance to the Pac-12 championship game on Saturday.

- HOW TO WATCH -

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 8:30 p.m. Pacific

Round: Semifinals

Network: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo.TV

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Attendance Policy: Families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend as long as the Las Vegas public health authorities approve. General public fans will not be able to attend at this time.

[Pac-12 Announces Tournament Attendance]

USC Record: 22-6 Overall, 15-5 Conference

Colorado Record: 21-7 Overall, 14-6 Conference

Colorado swept USC in the regular season twice, but defeating them a third time wont be a cake walk. The Trojans played the Buffaloes on Dec.31 and lost 62-72, they met again on Feb.25, and lost 62-80.

USC's downfall during the regular season was allowing Colorado to out-rebound them and contain freshman star Evan Mobley. If the Trojans can let both Mobley brothers run loose, they should be in better shape to compete against the brutal Buffaloes tonight.

-----

You may also like:

[USC Defeats Utah in Double OT]

[USC HOOPS: John R. Wooden Recipient Revealed]

[Evan Mobley Sweeps Several NCAA and Pac-12 Awards]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com