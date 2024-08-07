Trojans Legend Lisa Leslie Congratulates Kevin Durant on Breaking Olympics Record
With 11 points in Team USA's win over Brazil in the men's Olympic basketball competition, Kevin Durant broke Lisa Leslie's record for the Team USA Olympic basketball scoring record. Leslie played in four Olympic Games, piling up 488 points over her career representing Team USA at the Olympics. Durant now has a total of 494 points, which he can add to during the final two games of these Olympics.
The former USC women's basketball star congratulated Durant for breaking her record and reminded him to go after the gold medal.
"Congratulations Kevin Durant!" Leslie said on X. "I’m honored to have you break my Team USA Olympic record!!! Our dedication to our country is evident and etched in stone!! Now go get another Gold medal my friend! One Team, One Goal, Gold!
"Records are meant to be broken, I’ll hold on to this until another great comes along and passes me up … Lisa Leslie you are the gold standard in basketball, I appreciate your love and support throughout the years ... much love to you always … it’s all about the gold baby. Let’s get it fellas," Durant said on X after the win.
Leslie was a critical part of the United States Women's National Team winning gold medals at the Olympics in Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008. Since Leslie led Team USA to gold in Atlanta in 1996, the U.S. women have won seven straight gold medals at the Olympics, one of the most dominant streaks in recent Olympic history. The U.S. women are currently going after their eighth straight gold at the Paris Olympics.
Durant is currently competing in his fourth Olympic Games, having helped lead the U.S. men to gold in London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020.
Prior to competing at the Olympic Games in 1996, Leslie starred at USC from 1990-94, where she was one of the best players in program history. She averaged over 18 points per game in all four seasons, and had an incredible 1994 season when she averaged 21.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals, and 3.1 blocks per game. She was named the Naismith College Player of the Year, and helped lead USC to their most recent NCAA Elite Eight appearance until this past season.
Leslie also went on to become one of the greatest WNBA players of all time, winning two WNBA championships and three WNBA MVP awards. She is part of the Women's basketball Hall of Fame and the Basketball Hall of Fame.