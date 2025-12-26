Trojans Star Jazzy Davidson Is Rewriting USC History in Her First Season

USC Trojans star Jazzy Davidson has not wasted any time in announcing herself as one of the next faces of women's college basketball.

Through USC’s first 12 games, the freshman guard has emerged as the engine behind the No. 17 Trojans, producing historic two-way numbers while keeping the program firmly in the national picture during a transitional season. In a year defined by roster turnover and uncertainty, Davidson has answered every question with production.

Driving the Bus for a Ranked Team

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Davidson currently leads USC in all five major statistical categories, averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game. There are few freshmen nationally, let alone guards, who can claim that level of across-the-board responsibility for a ranked team.

The comparison point is lofty. USC legend Cheryl Miller remains the only Power 4 freshman to average at least two steals and two blocks per game across a full season. Davidson is pacing toward that territory, pairing her defensive impact with a primary offensive load. Her production has mattered most in winning moments.

Against No. 9 NC State, Davidson finished with 21 points, five blocks, and the go-ahead layup in a 69-68 victory. She followed that with a 22-point, 12-rebound, four-assist performance in a nine-point win over a ranked Washington squad. Most recently, she delivered again against Cal, scoring a career-high 24 points while adding four blocks and another decisive late basket in a four-point win.

Those plays are becoming routine. Davidson has been USC’s stabilizer and closer, often within the same possession.

Answering the Post-Watkins Questions

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

With JuJu Watkins sidelined, Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall moving on to the WNBA, and multiple contributors entering the transfer portal, USC entered the season with real questions about its ceiling and even its place in the rankings. Davidson’s emergence has answered them quickly.

Rather than simply filling a role, the Clackamas native has taken control of games on both ends. She scores at all three levels, rebounds above her position, creates for teammates, and protects the rim at an elite rate. She is one of only three players nationally averaging at least two steals and two blocks per game, alongside UConn Huskies’ sophomore forward Sarah Strong and Northern Iowa senior forward Ryley Goebel.

Efficiency remains an area for growth, but the foundation is already there. Davidson’s usage rate is pushing 30 percent, yet her defensive impact has remained consistent, an uncommon trait for a freshman carrying such a large offensive burden.

National Recognition Is Following

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the fourth quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Davidson’s play has not gone unnoticed. She was recently named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season after her standout performance against Cal, where she posted 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals while shooting 50 percent from three.

She also ranks first in ESPN’s women’s college basketball freshman rankings. Analyst Shane Laflin highlighted her ability to change possessions defensively, her versatility in help coverage, and her rebounding as a catalyst for USC’s transition offense.

Within the Big Ten, Davidson ranks 10th in scoring, 16th in rebounds per game, eighth among guards, 14th in assists, 14th in steals, and leads the conference in blocks per game, where she also sits 11th nationally.

The Bigger Picture

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots a basket against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Some will argue Davidson’s full potential at USC will be unlocked when JuJu Watkins returns next season. That pairing could indeed become the most dynamic duo in women’s college basketball.

But that future projection should not overshadow the present reality. Right now, Davidson is not waiting for help. She is driving winning, rewriting freshman benchmarks, and placing herself firmly at the top of the national Freshman of the Year conversation.