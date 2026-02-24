UCLA's Biggest Threats Against USC In High-Stakes Rivalry Matchup

After what was a brutal week for the USC men’s basketball team, the Trojans aim to get back on track and keep their chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament alive when they face their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday night.

The Trojans are currently on a three-game losing streak, which recently featured a devastating last-minute collapse against the Oregon Ducks at the Galen Center on Saturday. The Ducks went on a 7-0 run in the final minute to defeat the Trojans 71-70, dropping USC’s record to 18-9 overall and 7-9 in Big Ten conference play.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s season could potentially be on the line when they face UCLA, as a loss could take them further off the tournament bubble. UCLA also posts an 18-9 overall record, but is better in conference play at 10-6. With high stakes for both teams tournament aspirations, here are three UCLA players who pose the biggest threat to USC on Tuesday night.

Donovan Dent

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

UCLA guard Donovan Dent was the hero for the Bruins in their thrilling 95-94 overtime win over the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday night. In what has been a recent frustrating stretch for coach Mick Cronin’s UCLA squad, Dent delivered with the Bruins season on the line with a buzzer-beater shot in overtime.

Dent looks to carry over those heroics to Tuesday’s rivalry matchup against the Trojans, as he will be one of the key players that USC will need to lock down defensively. Dent enters the rivalry matchup against the Trojans second on the Bruins in scoring, averaging 13.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Tyler Bilodeau

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau is another player that the Trojans must lock down defensively to pull off the major road win. Bilodeau leads the Bruins in scoring, averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

Throughout this season for the Bruins, Bilodeau has been an efficient scorer, shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Bilodeau is also an excellent free-throw shooter, shooting 86.2 percent from the line this season.

In Saturday’s win over the Fighting Illini, Bilodeau scored 18 points, four rebounds, and one steal on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. Bilodeau has scored in double figures in all but two games this season for the Bruins, which included a career-high 34 points in UCLA’s 97-65 win over UC Riverside on Dec. 23.

USC must attack Bilodeau early on if it hopes to steal a win from the Bruins at the Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday night.

Skyy Clark

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

UCLA guard Skyy Clark is another player in the Bruins' backcourt that the Trojans must plan for. Clark is averaging 12.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. In his first three games back after suffering a hamstring injury, Clark is slowly getting back into an offensive rhythm.

In the Bruins' last two games against the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans, Clark has combined for 22 points.

