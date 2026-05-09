Updated Rankings Affirm Eric Musselman's Recruiting Success at USC

This offseason has been very successful for the USC Trojans men’s basketball program, especially when it comes to adding talent through high school recruiting.

As the Trojans head into next season, a recent ranking for the 2026 centers seems to suggest USC may have one of the best frontcourt duos in recent program history.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Adonis Ratliff (9) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

USC Recruits in the Rankings

According to the finalized center ranking from Rivals, USC has the No. 2 center in the country with Adonis Ratliff and his brother Darius Ratliff, who ranks as the No. 5 center in the country.

To have one recruit in the top five of a position is amazing, let alone two players at the same position who could give coach Eric Musselman an opportunity to find success both now and in the future.

Adonis Ratliff brings a balance of offense and defense with his 6-11 frame, and could develop into a very dangerous offensive weapon with his ability to score at all three levels. With his athleticism, Adonis could also become a great defender with the ability to switch and guard nearly every position.

Darius Ratliff also brings the ability to be a weapon on both sides of the floor with great athleticism that enables him to be a solid shot blocker on defense and a reliable lob threat on the offensive end. As a result of his athleticism, Darius could turn into one of the more interesting players to watch in USC’s frontcourt.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Darius Ratliff (13) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big Ten Frontcourt Success

Recently, in the Big Ten, it has become very clear that having a significant amount of size is what leads to success within the conference on the national stage. The biggest example of this was this past season, where Michigan won the national title with one of the most dominant frontcourts in the country.

With a dominant frontcourt, the guards have the ability to excel with great defense on the interior and solid rebounding which takes a lot of pressure off.

Musselman has done a great job of adding talent in the frontcourt for the present, but also players who could become very valuable contributors in the future.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Additional Frontcourt Depth

Added onto Darius and Adonis Ratliff, the Trojans made two other key additions in the frontcourt who could be very impactful as well.

USC has also been able to add another elite high school recruit with the addition of small forward Christian Collins, who ranks as the No. 10 recruit in the country according to Rivals. Collins brings the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor with his length and versatility to defend on defense and the talent to finish around the rim on the offensive end.

Through the transfer portal, USC was also able to add a player who could be a key contributor in center Eric Reibe, who played for UConn in 2025. Reibe stands at 7-1, which adds even more size to a frontcourt that is looking to be much better on the interior.

Reibe gained very valuable experience with the Huskies this past season as he played in every game and was part of their national championship run in the NCAA Tournament. With his experience, Reibe could help add a presence that the Trojans need in the frontcourt with a group that looks to be very young heading into 2026.

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) works around St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) during the first half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Outlook of USC’s Frontcourt

Heading into 2026, it seems that coach Musselman has done an excellent job of finding talent in the transfer portal and high school recruiting who have the opportunity to work well together and give the Trojans a chance to be competitive in the Big Ten.

With Collins, Reibe, in addition to Darius and Adonis Ratliff, USC now has players in the frontcourt that have very different skill sets but give Musselman the flexibility to get creative with lineups and adjust to opponents on a game-to-game basis.

Reibe brings solid physicality and rebounding, Collins brings versatility on defense and is a good scorer on the interior, Adonis comes in as a consistent three-level scorer, and Darius brings great athleticism to cause problems for opposing frontcourts on both ends of the floor.

As the Trojans prepare for what they hope to be one of the better seasons under Musselman, the significant turnover in the frontcourt should give USC the versatility on both ends of the floor to be competitive in the Big Ten and make a push for an NCAA Tournament appearance.

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