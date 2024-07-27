USC Basketball: Eric Musselman Channels Beloved Comedy to Get Players Ready
The USC Trojans men's basketball team has a new head coach in former Arkansas leader, Eric Musselman. Musselman is set to attempt to turn the team around after a disappointing 2023.
There are many exercises that Musselman can and will engage in to get the young Trojans ready for 2024 and the Big Ten conference. Though shooting drills and sprints would be common, the new HC decided to channel a beloved comedy to get his players ready.
Musselman had the basketball team play dodgeball against one another, and even quoted the fan-favorite comedy, "Dodgeball," in doing so.
“If you’re going to become true dodgeballers, then you’ve got to learn the five d’s of dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive, & dodge.” -Patches O’Houlihan.
The famous quote was made by Patches O'Houlian, who is played by the late Rip Torn. Though O'Houlian uses a bit more brutal tactics to get his team together, like throwing wrenches, Musselman simply had the team play some dodgeball.
While dodgeball can be seen as the favorite schoolyard game, it's a sneaky good way for Musselman to teach players about ball handling and movement.
The idea of dodgeball is to hit opposing players with a rubber ball, but they can be called out if the player attempting to be hit catches the ball.
Trojans players are shown in the video doing just that. Though there is far more to do to prepare for the new season, a bit of fun with dodgeball can help lift the spirits of the team.