USC Basketball: Predicting Where Bronny James Could Be Selected in NBA Draft
One-and-done former USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft despite a disappointing 2023-24 freshman season run. Though he averaged just 4.8 points on shooting splits of .366/.267/.676, plus 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
So where will James be selected in the draft this year? The first round tips off Wednesday night at 4:30 p.m. PT, while the second round is slated for 1 p.m. PT on Thursday.
Per Jeremy Woo of ESPN (via Ronce Rajan), James' agent at Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, is uninterested in accepting a two-way contract, so his team is clearly looking to see him selected in the draft proper, and not inked to such a non-standard roster deal as an undrafted free agent.
"There are not a ton of teams wanting to commit roster slots in the second round, at least right away," Woo cautioned. "If the Lakers are one of those teams, and clearly, they sent them there for very obvious reasons; there's a level of familiarity, I can see him being there and that being what they do."
The Los Angeles Lakers currently possess the No. 55 pick in the second round, which many speculate they're earmarking for Bronny James, given that he is the son of 20-time All-Star L.A. forward LeBron James, and LeBron has been pretty honest about hoping to play alongside his eldest son over the years.
"But I think to the point, to the question, would someone ahead grab him," Woo added. "I think it's a matter of, is it worth it? Is there someone you prefer in that spot, is it worth, like, I don't think it's the type of thing where the Lakers are going to be, oh, we'll give you everything you want just to send him to us. If you take him higher, you take him higher."
More USC: Would Bronny James Have Even Played At All on Elite NCAA Team?