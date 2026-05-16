Jacob Cofie's NBA Draft Decision Could Shift USC's Future Outlook

After declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, USC Trojans forward Jacob Cofie has a decision to make on whether he wants to keep his name in the draft pool or maintain his NCAA eligibility.

As Cofie considers his decision, he has until later in May to make his final call on whether to return to college or keep his name in the NBA Draft with the hope of starting his NBA career.

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Prediction For 2026 Season

With several players having to decide whether or not to keep their names in the NBA Draft pool, CBS Sports writer Isaac Trotter released predictions for each draft prospect who has to make this decision.

For Cofie, Trotter predicts that he will return to USC in order to maintain his NCAA eligibility. If Cofie does return to USC, he could potentially build on what he accomplished during the 2025 season.

In Cofie’s 2025 season, he recorded 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. Cofie also showed his ability to stretch the floor as he shot 51 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three. As a player in USC’s frontcourt, Cofie can be a contributor on both ends of the floor.

With Cofie’s ability to score from all levels on offense and provide both interior and perimeter defense, he could help the Trojans to take a step forward in 2026.

Standing at 6-10 and 230 pounds, Cofie has the opportunity to become an even better defender and rebounder for USC. Having that kind of length on the interior could help him to alter shots near the rim as well as closing space on the perimeter and passing lanes, and on shot contests.

In all areas of the game, Cofie has the talent and size to be a contributor, which is something that could be very valuable for USC in 2026.

Based on a few other additions USC has made through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, the Trojans’ front court could be in a great spot next season to be one of the best in the Big Ten.

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) works around St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) during the first half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

USC Trojans' Dominant Frontcourt Potential

In addition to Cofie coming back, USC was also able to add several players to strengthen the front court, including UConn transfer Eric Reibe and the 2026 recruiting class, including Christian Collins, Adonis Ratliff, and Darius Ratliff.

Based on the competition that USC faces in the Big Ten, having a front court that can present a significant amount of length is critical. The additions the Trojans made give USC the chance to combat the size they will go up against next season and potentially be able to overcome it.

As far as size goes, Reibe stands at 7-1, Darius and Adonis Ratliff stand at 7-0, and Collins comes in at 6-8. These additions for the Trojans are not just about adding size, but also players who can help shape the future of the program.

With many players having the desire to declare for the NBA draft as early as possible, there is a chance that most of USC’s front court could declare for the 2027 draft. However, if Cofie does decide to return for next season, he could give the Trojans' roster valuable advice to consider for how they want to handle their future.

As USC heads into the 2026 season, it will be interesting to see how the younger players develop and if Cofie actually does decide to return to play for the Trojans in 2026.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) shoots the ball in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacob Cofie’s Area Of Improvement

With Cofie still in the middle of making his decision, there is one area of his game that he should look to improve, regardless of whether he decides to return to college or pursue his professional career through the NBA Draft. That area is his free-throw shooting, which, over two years, seems to be something that needs more consistency.

In Cofie’s 2025 campaign with USC, he shot 60.5 percent, but in his 2024 season with Virginia, he shot 75 percent. This kind of discrepancy in Cofie’s accuracy from the line is something that he must figure out, given how important free throws can be throughout the course of a game, as well as throughout the course of a season.

In addition to the importance of being on the floor, for Cofie to get a professional opportunity, it is crucial that he can deliver in all aspects of the game. However, with the success that Cofie had in 2024 with his free-throw shooting, there’s definitely a chance that 2025 was just one bad season.

If Cofie can improve his free-throw shooting and continue to show that he is a threat on both ends of the floor, he has the potential to be successful, whether he decides to return to USC or pursue his NBA career with the draft taking place in June.

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