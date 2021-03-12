USC Hoops Escape Quarterfinals Against Utah In Double Overtime

The Trojans nearly blew the game on multiple occasions, but Evan Mobley's 26 points were enough to narrowly get by for the win.

It was a roller coaster of a game for USC, but they were able to defeat Utah 91-85 in double-overtime.

The game should have been over in regulation if the Trojans didn’t make so many mistakes down the stretch. Here is their series of blunders with under a minute and a half to play: Isaiah Mobley fouled a three-point shooter when the Utes were down three, Drew Peterson committed an offensive foul, and Ethan Anderson missed two free throws with under 15 seconds that could have extended the lead to four.

The Utes were able to capitalize and send it to overtime courtesy of two free throws by Ian Martinez with two seconds left. The Trojans offense struggled in the first overtime, making only one field-goal as a team. Evan Mobley was able to keep the offense afloat by going 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

With the Utes down three, coach Larry Krystkowiak drew up a play out of the timeout for senior Alfonso Plummer. He got the space he needed, pulled up for a three and buried it, leaving 32 seconds on the clock. Unfortunately, the Trojans couldn’t get a quality look sending the game to double-overtime.

At this point the odds were in USC’s favor. Utah had four players foul out, including their top two scorers: Timmy Allen (20 points) and Ian Martinez (18 points). The Trojans did lose their second leading scorer on the night in Isaiah White (14), also.

Evan Mobley took advantage of the situation by scoring eight points in double-overtime. He exerted his will on both ends of the court, denying shots whenever he got the opportunity.

After only playing seven minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, Evan Mobley didn’t take a break for the rest of the game once the second half started. It was a complete take over by Mobley, who scored 26 points (7-of-14), grabbed nine rebounds, blocked five shots, and even made 11-of-14 free throws.

The supporting cast stepped up in a big way with five players not named Evan going for at least 10 points.

With the quarterfinals win, the Trojans will advance and play the winner of the Colorado vs California game tomorrow night.

The Trojans are positioned to make a deep tournament run if they can consistently get a dominant performance from the potential top-three pick Evan Mobley.

