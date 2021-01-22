USC Hoops To Resume Activities, Following False Positive COVID-19 Test

On Thursday the men of Troy took the court for warm ups in Santa Cruz, in hopes of gaining their 12th win of the season against the mighty Stanford Cardinals. The clock was ticking, and the count down to tip-off was underway, when suddenly some shocking news was revealed.

After a COVID-19 test result came back positive, prior to the Trojans game against the Stanford Cardinals the Thursday matchup was immediately postponed. USC Athletics took to Twitter to release an update citing, "Today’s game against Stanford is officially postponed due to a suspected COVID-related issue within our program."

No further details were provided following this announcement. USC Hoops announced that the team would "work with the Pac-12 and Stanford to reschedule the game on a mutually agreed upon date."

Now, this wasn't the first time the Trojans have dealt with COVID-19 related issues in their program. In fact, earlier this season, USC was scheduled to play Stanford on Dec. 13, however, the game had to be postponed because of a positive test within the program.

The Trojans next three games were either cancelled or postponed as a result. To add, all team activities had to be paused, and players were not allowed to practice in a group setting, only individual workouts between one coach and one player were allowed.

Looking ahead, the Trojans Saturday game against the Cal Bears remained in jeopardy. However, on Friday morning USC Hoops posted on Twitter again to share more news regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

"Following multiple additional tests, USC concluded that the COVID-19 test result which caused the postponement of Thursday’s game against Stanford was a false positive. The team will resume practice today and Saturday’s game against Cal remains on as scheduled."

USC is still slated to play the Cal Bears on Saturday, January 23. The game will air at 5 p.m. PT on Pac-12 Networks.

