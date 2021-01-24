USC Hoops: USC Trojans Defeat Cal Bears 76-68

The Trojans returned to the court for a Saturday night matchup against the Cal Bears, and gained their 12th win on the season after suffering a loss against Oregon State on Tuesday.

Star freshman Evan Mobley had one of his best scoring games of the season, sinking 25 buckets on the night. Tahj Eaddy finished the night No.2 on the stat sheet with 18 points.

The now 12-3 Trojans kept a tight lead over the Bears for a majority of the game. Going into the half USC led 35-34. But it wasn't until late in the second half that things started to get interesting. USC took a four point lead with about two minutes left in the game.

The clock hit 3:02, and Cal's Ryan Betley made a three point jumper which pulled the Bears up on the score board to trail only two points behind USC [68-66]. With 1:56 left in the game, Isaiah Mobley was able to spark some momentum on the Trojans side of the ball and make a jumper off Ethan Anderson's assist. Following Mobley's crucial play, the Trojans put up solid defense, and didn't allow Cal to score any points.

0:35 was left on the clock and Evan Mobley struck again, making a layup which was followed by a Cal layup by Ryan Betley. Tahj Eaddy and Evan Mobley added two free throws each to cap the scoring and the Trojans walked away with the W as the buzzer went off.

Tonight's scoring leaders were Evan Mobley with 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Tahj Eaddy with 18 points and three rebounds, and Ethan Anderson with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Trojans looked excited to be back on the court tonight after breaking their six game win streak on Tuesday in a loss to Oregon State. They also had to postpone Thursdays matchup against Stanford, 14 minutes prior to tip-off due to a false positive COVID-19 test.

USC's next matchup is against Oregon State [again] but this time at home. The game will air on Thursday, January 28, at 2:00 PM PST on ESPNU.

Final Score: 76-68

