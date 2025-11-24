Why Caleb Williams' Development Has Bears In NFL Playoff Hunt
The NFC North-leading Chicago Bears improved to 8-3 on the season with a 31-28 victory over the Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Former USC Trojan Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, once again, entered the week under question as the Bears have been on an impressive win streak, but have yet to beat a team with a winning record.
As he did time and time again as a Trojan, Williams answered the call with a strong performance, building on the momentum the upstart Bears have been building. Williams finished 19/35 for 239 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero interceptions.
During a current four-game winning streak, Williams has dazzled with 932 passing yards, 163 rushing yards, eight total touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While it’s fair to point out instances where Williams undoubtedly must show improvement, mainly with intermediate accuracy and letting dead plays die, it’s equally equitable to highlight the decisive growth of the former No. 1 overall pick out of USC, and the results, both in the win column and box score, have yielded.
“I think it’s time to give credit where credit is due. Caleb Williams has been balling. In the midst of this four-game winning streak, he’s done a great job of protecting the football…Caleb Williams is playing winning football in the more critical times,” former NFL defensive back and current CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden said.
Per ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin, Williams went 17-of-30 for 232 yards and three touchdowns from inside the pocket, marking the former USC quarterback's third game this season with at least three passing touchdowns from the pocket. This shows a marked improvement as he was only able to accomplish this type of performance twice during his rookie season.
Sunday also marks the fourth game of Caleb Williams’s young career with at least three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. The only Chicago Bears quarterbacks with more are Jay Cutler (6) and Mitchell Trubisky (5). Williams is once again etching his name into Bears history week by week. While he continues to grow in other areas, he’s excellent at protecting the ball.
"Everybody was dancing and having fun, going around shaking hands and celebrating and congratulating each other and showing appreciation to each other because it takes all of us," Williams said. "That's something that we said in the locker room: it takes a village. We had guys step up and step up big for us today. You never get tired of these types of wins."
As always, there are corrections to make and improve upon. There are a couple of throws Williams would love to have back. Regardless, the second-year quarterback has his team leading the division, in the hunt for the one seed in the NFC, and has 19 total touchdowns to five turnovers through 11 games. The steady climb, even while working through problem areas, is the biggest difference for the Bears this year.
What more could Chicago ask for at this stage of the season?