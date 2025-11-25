Oregon's Bear Alexander Takes Jab At USC Trojans
Defensive lineman Bear Alexander transferred to the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2025 season after spending two years with the USC Trojans. In week 13 of the college football season, Alexander faced off against his former team when the No. 15 USC Trojans took on the No. 7 Oregon Ducks in a big matchup.
After facing the Trojans, Alexander poked fun at his former school on social media, as a video was posted of him slapping USC offensive lineman Kaylon Miller in the helmet while attempting to shed a block. Alexander captioned the post, “Fight On,” the official motto of the USC Trojans.
Alexander’s post sparked tension in the comment section, as he did not just transfer out of USC, but he plays for the Oregon Ducks, a notable rival of the Trojans. It was a meaningful matchup, with College Football Playoff contention on the line, and tension was high.
Alexander finished the matchup against the USC Trojans with four total tackles, two of which were solo, and one pass deflection.
Bear Alexander’s Time With The USC Trojans
Alexander joined the USC Trojans ahead of the 2023 season after transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs. In his first season, he recorded 48 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also led the Trojans with four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Alexander appeared in all 13 games and brought physicality to the defensive line.
Despite his production in his first season with the Trojans, Alexander made the decision to redshirt and transfer out of USC in 2024. He finished the year with just five total tackles through just three games.
MORE: USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released For Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Rivalry Week
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives USC Credit After Beating the Trojans
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The decision to redshirt came after the Trojans faced the Michigan Wolverines, in which Alexander played 21 of USC’s 58 defensive snaps. After feeling that he was not earning enough playing time, Alexander chose to transfer.
USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about Alexander’s snap count after the game against the Wolverines.
"He played over a third of the game, you know, so I mean people want to act like guy's not playing. He's doing a good job for us out there," Riley told the media after the loss against Michigan. "The guy's out here working hard, he's improving, he's in a new system with a new coach, he's getting better. I think he's going to continue to get better. It should be hard to play D-line at USC, like it ought to be kind of hard."
In his first year with the Oregon Ducks, Alexander has appeared in each game and has racked up 43 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.
It could have been interesting to see what would have happened with Alexander had he stayed with the USC Trojans. He had a strong production with the team in 2023 and could have made an impact on USC’s defense this season, helping the Trojans get more pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback.
The Trojans finished the 2024 season 7-6, earning a bowl win, then lost several players through the transfer portal. Despite losing several players, the Trojans are entering the final game of the season with an 8-3 record, going 6-2 in Big Ten conference play.
The No. 15 USC Trojans will next face their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. PT.