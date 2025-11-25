All Trojans

Oregon's Bear Alexander Takes Jab At USC Trojans

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander transferred to the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2025 season after spending two years with the USC Trojans. After USC suffered a loss against the Ducks, Alexander taunted USC on social media.

Angela Miele

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander transferred to the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2025 season after spending two years with the USC Trojans. In week 13 of the college football season, Alexander faced off against his former team when the No. 15 USC Trojans took on the No. 7 Oregon Ducks in a big matchup.

After facing the Trojans, Alexander poked fun at his former school on social media, as a video was posted of him slapping USC offensive lineman Kaylon Miller in the helmet while attempting to shed a block. Alexander captioned the post, “Fight On,” the official motto of the USC Trojans.

USC Trojans Transfer Portal Bear Alexander Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Lincoln Riley Bruins Big Ten Kaylon Miller
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Alexander’s post sparked tension in the comment section, as he did not just transfer out of USC, but he plays for the Oregon Ducks, a notable rival of the Trojans. It was a meaningful matchup, with College Football Playoff contention on the line, and tension was high.

Alexander finished the matchup against the USC Trojans with four total tackles, two of which were solo, and one pass deflection.

Bear Alexander’s Time With The USC Trojans

Alexander joined the USC Trojans ahead of the 2023 season after transferring from the Georgia Bulldogs. In his first season, he recorded 48 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He also led the Trojans with four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Alexander appeared in all 13 games and brought physicality to the defensive line.

USC Trojans Transfer Portal Bear Alexander Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Lincoln Riley Bruins Big Ten Kaylon Miller
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite his production in his first season with the Trojans, Alexander made the decision to redshirt and transfer out of USC in 2024. He finished the year with just five total tackles through just three games.

MORE: USC Trojans' Interesting Betting Odds Released For Crosstown Rivalry vs. UCLA

MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Prediction Before Rivalry Week

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gives USC Credit After Beating the Trojans 

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The decision to redshirt came after the Trojans faced the Michigan Wolverines, in which Alexander played 21 of USC’s 58 defensive snaps. After feeling that he was not earning enough playing time, Alexander chose to transfer.

USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about Alexander’s snap count after the game against the Wolverines.

USC Trojans Transfer Portal Bear Alexander Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Lincoln Riley Bruins Big Ten Kaylon Miller
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander (90) reaches out to tackle California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott (1) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"He played over a third of the game, you know, so I mean people want to act like guy's not playing. He's doing a good job for us out there," Riley told the media after the loss against Michigan. "The guy's out here working hard, he's improving, he's in a new system with a new coach, he's getting better. I think he's going to continue to get better. It should be hard to play D-line at USC, like it ought to be kind of hard."

In his first year with the Oregon Ducks, Alexander has appeared in each game and has racked up 43 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. 

It could have been interesting to see what would have happened with Alexander had he stayed with the USC Trojans. He had a strong production with the team in 2023 and could have made an impact on USC’s defense this season, helping the Trojans get more pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback.

USC Trojans Transfer Portal Bear Alexander Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Lincoln Riley Bruins Big Ten Kaylon Miller
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Trojans finished the 2024 season 7-6, earning a bowl win, then lost several players through the transfer portal. Despite losing several players, the Trojans are entering the final game of the season with an 8-3 record, going 6-2 in Big Ten conference play.

The No. 15 USC Trojans will next face their crosstown rival, the UCLA Bruins, at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. PT. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football