USC Trojans Injury Update Heading Into Big Ten Basketball Tournament

The USC Trojans basketball team will face the Washington Huskies in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday, March 11.

USC Trojans Injury Update

Rodney Rice - Out for the Season

Amarion Dickerson - Out

Chad Baker-Mazara - Dismissed

The latest injury news is the surprising departure of Baker-Mazara from USC's team. However, the Trojans have been dealing with injury adversity throughout the season.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

USC guard Rodney Rice has been out for the season with a shoulder injury, appearing in only six games. It was a tough blow for the Trojans, as he averaged 20.3 yards per game and was a substantial part of the offense.

USC guard Amarion Dickerson suffered a hip injury on Dec. 5, and the team announced he would miss three to four months. Dickerson appeared in eight games, a reason for USC's depleted depth.

In addition to Rice and Dickerson being out for the season, Baker-Mazara is out for the season, another blow to the Trojans depth. Baker-Mazara was averaging 18.5 points per game and 2.8 assists before USC coach Eric Musselman revealed he was no longer with the team.

Freshman guard Alijah Arenas missed the first 18 games of the season with a torn meniscus, and his return was crucial for the Trojans. Since his return, he has averaged 14.8 points per game and will have to step up against the Huskies.

USC coach Eric Musselman cheers his team during the first half against Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, March 1, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans are coming off a loss against the UCLA Bruins in the final regular-season game of the season. After the loss, Musselman addressed the media and was candid about the team's injuries this season.

“We’re the most injured program in college basketball this year. … It’ not an excuse, it’s a fact,” Musselman said.

On the other side, the Washington Huskies forward Jacob Ognacevic is likely out for the season with a foot injury. Washington will also be without transfer guard Desmond Claude, who previously played for the Trojans. Leading scorer, forward Hannes Steinbach, is set to play, but has also been banged up this season.

USC Trojans Looking to Snap Losing Streak

USC is the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will tip off against the No. 12 Washington Huckies at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT, or 25 minutes after the end of the first game on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) defends as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) dribbles the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Trojans are currently on a seven-game losing streak, looking to snap that against the Huskies.

The Trojans' last win occurred on Feb. 8 against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 77-75, and they hold an 18-13 record, going just 7-13 in Big Ten conference play.

Without Rice and Baker-Mazara, the Trojans’ leading scorer is forward Ezra Ausar, averaging 14.9 points per game. Arenas is averaging the second-most points per game, 14.8. As a whole, the Trojans are averaging 78.6 points.

The Trojans will likely rely on Ausar, Arenas, and forward Jacob Cofie to snap their losing streak and earn a big win against Washington.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Huskies are averaging 76.8 points and have a 15-16 record. With Washington also dealing with injuries, the Trojans have a fighting chance, but USC is 0-2 against the Huskies this season. The two teams last faced off on March 4, which resulted in a 91-72 USC loss.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!