Three Keys for USC to Beat Washington and Advance in the Big Ten Tournament

The USC Trojans are the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and are matched up against No. 13 Washington.

During the regular season, the Huskies swept USC, but here are three ways for the Trojans to beat Washington in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

1. Trusting in Alijah Arenas' offensive game

After missing over half the season due to a knee injury, USC guard Alijah Arenas has been slowly, but surely, building himself back up. Through 13 games, he's 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists.

Arenas played vs. Washington in the Trojans' 91-72 road loss on March 4, but didn't have the most efficient night. Arenas scored 19 points on 5-16 shooting from the field. He tacked on seven rebounds and two assists.

If the Trojans want to have any chance of making a run in the Big Ten tournament, it starts and ends with the play of Arenas. With guards Chad Baker-Mazara, Amarion Dickerson, and Rodney Rice out for the season, Arenas will have a chance to etch his name into the history books if he has a breakout performance this postseason. It starts with a big game against. Washington to get the Trojans going.

2. Utilizing Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie in the lowpost

The Trojans have an underrated frontcourt consisting of forwards Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie. Both players are scrappy and are unafraid of doing the dirty work in the paint. That's something they must use to their advantage against a Washington team that is backcourt-driven.

The Huskies are extremely thin due to injuries they've sustained throughout the season. Hannes Steinbach has been the lone standout for Washington in the frontcourt, and he could become a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cofie and Ausar have been picking things up offensively towards the end of the year, thanks in part to Baker-Mazara's exit. In the regular season finale vs. UCLA, both players went for double-digits in the loss. Ausar has been one of the Trojans' top players this season and will need to turn it up a notch in the postseason.

Look for Gabe Dynes to potentially see extended minutes with his size being a big factor vs. the depleted Huskies.

3. Eric Musselman's March magic

There's a reason why USC coach Eric Musselman is a highly-regarded coach. He knows how to win when it counts as shown during his tenures at Nevada and Arkansas, where he made multiple deep runs in the NCAA Tournament.

It's not anything one thing he does, but rather the way he coaches. Musselman gets his teams to play loose and free, something that doesn't happen with a lot of teams when their season is on the line.

Considering they are on the outside of the bubble, the Trojans will need to piece together an epic run in the Big Ten tournament to have any shot of making the Big Dance. If any coach can do it, it's Eric Musselman.

