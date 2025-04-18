All Trojans

USC Trojans New Coach Chad Savage Already Making Huge Impact On Lincoln Riley's Team

USC Trojans sophomore tight end Walker Lyons went almost two years without appearing in a game before he suited up last season. The former Folsom (Calif.) standout is now in his second season with the program and credits new tight ends coach Chad Savage for his development.

Kendell Hollowell

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans coach tight end and insider receivers coach Chad Savage was a big addition to Lincoln Riley’s staff this offseason. The 30-year-old is known as an elite recruiter but is also one of the best rising coaches in the sport. 

Sophomore tight end Walker Lyons is taking part in his first spring practice with the Trojans and has credited his new position group for his development heading into his second season. 

Walker Lyons
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) carries the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He has helped the tight end room a lot with concepts and different techniques on route running,” Lyons said. “He definitely breaks it down and makes it very simple. Teaches us with a lot of NFL tape and really just explains it and shows us why it’s kind of important and he’s already given me so many things that have been super helpful that I have already applied to spring.”

Lyons was a four-star recruit and the No. 7 ranked tight end in the 2023 class, per the On3 Industry Rankings. The Folsom (Calif.) product suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of his senior year and then went on his 18-month LDS Mission after that. 

MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Host Elite Recruit Trenton Henderson

MORE: What Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Said After First NBA Start

MORE: USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Injury Update From Unrivaled Coach Phil Handy

So, heading into the 2024 season it had been a couple of years since Lyons had played real football. He appeared in 11 games, including three starts when he stepped in for an injured Lake McRee. Lyons finished the season with six receptions for 36 yards. 

Last season provided the Northern California native an opportunity to shake off the rust and gain valuable live game reps. The sophomore tight end has now gone through almost a full calendar year with the program and has begun to feel like his old self. 

“I feel amazing right now, it’s been super good and even with all the winter workouts building up to it," Lyons said. "I feel great and feel healthy and feel like I’m moving really well.”

Lane and Lyons
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley announced on Tuesday that McRee would be shut down for the rest of spring. Just because McRee won’t suit up for the final five practices, doesn’t mean he won’t be a valuable spectator. Having the redshirt senior around will be beneficial for the young tight ends group.

“It’s super helpful having someone who’s been through lots of springs and lots of seasons and has graduated," Lyons said. "Been where I am right now, so it’s helpful to have somebody who is there for you to ask questions, maybe it’s how to run a route or block or just get little things here or there.”

Lyons will earn more first team reps and have the opportunity to continue working with presumed starting quarterback Jayden Maiava. 

“Me and Jayden’s connection has grown a lot in the spring,” Lyons said. “I’ve noticed throws over the middle, seams or overs, he’s putting bit really it in really good positions. We’ve been working that a lot, just like over the top verse back shoulder, so I think our chemistry has been getting stronger and stronger.”

Riley has been pushing more production out of the tight end room and the continued development of Lyons will be important for the Trojans offense in the fall.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football