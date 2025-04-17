What 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Said About USC Trojans, Alabama, Oregon Ducks
The USC Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class according to 247Sports' rankings, but that hasn't stopped Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden from pursuing more of the top high school prospects in the country, including five-star safety Jett Washington.
An elite recruit out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Trojans aren't the only program pursuing Washington's commitment. The five-star safety has recently visited USC and Alabama, and he plans to see the Oregon Ducks and Texas A&M Aggies as part of his spring visit schedule.
Although he has more visits to take, Washington has shared his thoughts about his visits and about the coaching staffs that are recruiting him. After visiting USC in March, he caught up with On3's Chad Simmons about the visit with Riley and Trojans secondary coach Doug Belk.
“USC is in my top five right now and this visit definitely did help them. I feel pretty good about the program and where it is headed," Washington said to On3.
The spring visit was Washington's first time on the Trojans' campus, and he is planning to take an official visit back to Southern California before shutting down his recruitment. Will he make it out to the Los Angeles Memmorial Coliseum for a game? Although not considered local, USC is certainly one of the closer schools to Washington's hometown of Las Vegas.
“They made a great first impression on me,” Washington said. “It was better than I expected in terms of my overall experience.”
After his trip to USC, Washington went to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide and coach Kalen DeBoer. Known for producing elite defenders under legendary coach Nick Saban's tenure, Alabama is using its legacy as an advantage in recruiting Washington.
“It was an overall great visit. Alabama left a very lasting impression on me and my family. What stood out to me the most was the people in the building. I also liked the history of the program and what they produce," Washington told On3 about his visit with the Crimson Tide.
Washington has yet to take his spring visits to Oregon or Texas A&M, but he is most likely going to take official visits to all of his finalists. The elite safety recruit has visited the Ducks before as he was in attendance for Oregon's win over Ohio State in the 2024 regular season.
247Sports' Tom Loy interviewed Washington after that Oregon visit, and he talked about the game day atmosphere as well as his relationship with the coaches in Eugene.
"My time with the coaches was good. I got to talk to coach (Chris) Hampton (Rashad) Wadood, and (Dan) Lanning. My main contact is Hampton though. Their message was to come be a part of something special," Washington told 247Sports.
According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Washington is the No. 27 overall recruit, the No. 3 safety, and the No. 1 prospect out of Nevada.
USC's No. 1-ranked recruiting class features two of the top defensive back prospects in the country in four-stars RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart. Adding a player like Washington would give the Trojans a recruiting haul on defense that includes Sermons, Lockhart, five-star athlete Xavier Griffin, as well as four-star defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui, Simote Katoanga, and Jaimeon Winfield.
The Trojans are recruiting other defensive backs in addition to Washington, like five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, four-star safety Davon Benjamin, and four-star defensive back Havon Finney.