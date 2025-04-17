USC Trojans’ Signee Jazzy Davidson Finishes as No. 1 Ranked High School Recruit
Clackamas (Oregon) five-star guard and USC Trojans signee Jasmine “Jazzy” Davidson finishes as the No. 1 ranked high school player in the country, according to the final ESPN rankings that were released on Wednesday.
Davidson is the second No. 1 overall prospect to sign with the Trojans in the past three cycles, joining sophomore guard Juju Watkins.
Davidson, who initially debuted at the No. 1 spot as a freshman, was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect for most of her senior year before jumping in front of Monterey (Texas) five-star guard and Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez and Grandview (Colo.) five-star point guard and UCLA commit Sienna Betts.
The Trojans signee shined last weekend at the Nike Hoop Summit. Davidson finished with a game-high 17 points. She also added six assists, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks leading Team USA to a 90-78 win over the World Team. Davidson’s performance on the national stage helped elevate the Oregon native to the top-ranked spot.
”I mean, if I had to describe her, it would be smooth,” said USA coach Coach Dan Rolfes. “I feel like she gets down the floor in about five steps. And she’s just so versatile. She’s long, can get to the rim, can shoot the 3, just a dynamic player, good defender. I mean, she’s just so well-rounded.”
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith Announces NFL Retirement, Signs One-Day Deal With Franchise
MORE: What 4-Star Lineman Deacon Schmitt Said After USC Trojans Recruiting Visit
MORE: Why USC Trojans Transfer Jamaal Jarrett Left Georgia Bulldogs
The 6-foot-1 combo guard out together a prolific high school career. Davidson was named Gatorade Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Year for all four years.
Davidson figures to be one of the highest NIL earners in women’s basketball throughout her time in Los Angeles. Similar to Watkins, Davidson signed a lucrative multi-year shoe deal with Nike while in high school.
Davidson will have the opportunity to be an immediate contributor for Lindsay Gottlieb’s squad. She is an elite ball handler and efficient three-level scorer. She is a long strider that helps her get down the court in a hurry and create points in transition. Davidson’s length allows her to great defender that steps into passing lanes and blocks shots down on the block.
Watkins suffered a devastating knee-injury in the round of 32 that will most likely keep her all of the 2025-26 season. And in a surprising move, freshman guard Avery Howell transferred Washington. Freshman guard Kayleigh Heckel and sophomore guard Aaliyah Gales also entered the transfer portal.
USC will have a new-look starting lineup with forward Kiki Iriafen being selected No. 4 overall by the Washington Mystics and center Rayah Marshall being selected No. 25 overall by the Connecticut Sun in Monday night's WNBA Draft. Guard Talia von Oelhoffen is out of eligibility.
Gottlieb landed a big commitment on Wednesday from former Georgia Tech junior guard Kara Dunn. The Dallas native averaged a team-high 15.5 this past season on an efficient 49.3 field goal percentage.