USC Trojans' All-Time NBA Draft History

The 2026 NBA Draft is set to begin on June 23, and the USC Trojans' top prospects that could have been selected are all returning for another season with coach Eric Musselman.

Still, as the NBA Draft approaches, who are the best NBA stars to be drafted out of USC, and how did they fare in the league?

January 11, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans forward DeMar DeRozan (10) moves the ball past UCLA Bruins guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at the Galen Center. UCLA defeated Southern California 64-60. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Top Players Out Of USC Selected In The NBA Draft

The most notable players that the Trojans still have playing in the NBA include DeMar DeRozan, Taj Gibson, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Mobley, with Onyeka Okongwu, De’Anthony Melton, Isaiah Collier, and Bronny James are also currently league as reliable contributors on solid teams.

Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan, drafted No. 9 overall in 2009 out of USC, does seem to be a notch above the rest with six All-Star selections and three All-NBA selections. Throughout Derozan’s career, he has become one of the better scorers from the mid-range area and has a career average of 21.1 points per game.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Gibson was ready to play in the NBA right away as he made the All-Rookie first team after being drafted No. 26 overall in 2009. Regardless of what team Gibson was on, he proved to be a solid presence and a defensive end as a rebounder and defender with career averages of 5.7 rebounds and one block per game.

Mar 5, 2011; Seattle, WA, USA; USC Trojans forward Nikola Vucevic (5) dribbles against Washington Huskies forward Darnell Gant (44) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena. USC defeated Washington 62-60. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics center Vucevic (No. 16, 2001) has also had a solid career, primarily contributing as a solid scorer and rebounder in the front court, which has resulted in two All-Star game appearances. For Vucevic’s career, he has averaged 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds and looks to continue building on his career accomplishments heading into next season.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Mobley is in the early part of his career, but has been very successful as he has tallied selections for the All-Rookie first team, the All-Defensive first team twice, and the All-NBA first team once, in addition to winning Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

So far, Mobley has proven to be a great defender and contributor on offense with career averages of 16.7 points, nine rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Mobley was the No. 3 pick in 2021 out of USC.

Jul 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Evan Mobley (USC) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number three overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

All Of USC’s Players Selected In The NBA Draft

After taking a look at who some of the best current players are in the NBA out of USC, it is now time to take a look at how many total NBA Draft selections the Trojans have and who some of the best players of all time to play at USC are.

(Player, Year, Overall Pick)

Alex Hannum, 1948, No. 26 Bill Sharman, 1950, No. 17 Stan Christie, 1950, No. 36 Tom Riach, 1951, No. 61 Ken Flower, 1953, No. 35 Don Eby, 1953, No. 42 Roy Irvin, 1954, No. 78 Dick Welsh, 1955, No. 93 John Werhas, 1960, No. 57 Jim Hanna, 1960, No. 90 Bill Engesser, 1961, No. 105 John Rudometkin, 1962, No. 11 Chris Apel, 1962, No. 24 Gordie Martin, 1963, No. 62 John Block, 1966, No. 27 Jim Marsh, 1968, No. 136 Bill Hewitt, 1968, No. 11 Ron Taylor, 1969, No. 18 Ernie Powell, 1969, No. 191 Steve Jennings, 1969, No. 114 Mack Calvin, 1969, No. 187 Chris Schrobilgen, 1971, No. 187 Dana Pagett, 1971, No. 178 Mo Layton, 1971, No. 48 Paul Westphal, 1972, No. 10 Ron Riley, 1972, No. 38 Joe Mackey, 1972, No. 57 Mike Westra, 1974, No. 91 Dan Anderson, 1974, No. 92 Gus Williams, 1975, No. 20 John Lambert, 1975, No. 15 Clint Chapman, 1975, No. 103 Biff Burrell, 1975, No. 94 Greg White, 1977, No. 85 Steve Smith, 1979, No. 114 Cliff Robinson, 1979, No. 11 Don Carfino, 1980, No. 95 Purvis Miller, 1980, No. 60 Barry Brooks, 1981, No. 213 Maurice Williams, 1982, No. 159 Dwight Anderson, 1982, No. 41 Jacque Hill, 1983, No. 144 Clayton Oliver, 1985, No. 106 Wayne Carlander, 1985, No. 99 Derrick Dowell, 1987, No. 37 Harold Miner, 1992, No. 12 Duane Cooper, 1992, No. 36 Rodrick Rhodes, 1997, No. 24 Jeff Trapagnier, 2001, No. 36 Brian Scalabrine, 2001, No. 35 Sam Clancy, 2002, No. 45 Nick Young, 2007, No. 16 Gabe Pruitt, 2007, No. 32 O.J. Mayo, 2008, No. 3 Taj Gibson, 2009, No. 26 Demar Derozan, 2009, No. 9 Nikola Vucevic, 2011, No. 16 Chimezie Metu, 2018, No. 49 De’Anthony Melton, 2018, No. 46 Kevin Porter Jr., 2019, No. 30 Onyeka Okongwu, 2020, No. 6 Evan Mobley, 2021, No. 3 Isaiah Mobley, 2022, No. 49 Bronny James, 2024, No. 55 Isaiah Collier, 2024, No. 29

March 14, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Taj Gibson (22) dunks to score a basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the championship game of the Pac-10 tournament at Staples Center. Southern California defeats Arizona State 63-66 to win the Pac-10 tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While analyzing this list, it does seem that the Trojans are one of the more consistent college basketball programs with the ability to develop talent in a variety of eras, including great success in today’s game, which could include an appearance in the NCAA Tournament next season.

In terms of the best players to come out of USC, that list must include Alex Hannum, Bill Sharman, and Paul Westphal, who have all been selected to the Hall of Fame and led NBA careers that exemplify the excellence that the Trojans are glad to call their own.

This list includes many other players who have had great success in the NBA, which makes one thing very certain for the Trojans. The history of basketball at USC has been consistent, and with players like DeRozan, Gibson, Vucevic, and Mobley still building their legacies, this basketball tradition has a chance to become much greater.

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