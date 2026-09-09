USC Announces Historic Non-Conference Game With Big 12 Opponent

The USC Trojans women’s basketball team enters the 2026-27 season with high expectations, with the return of star guards Jazzy Davidson and JuJu Watkins and the arrival of a top recruiting class.

Several games on the Trojans 2026-27 schedule will be part of USC's bounce-back year under coach Lindsay Gottlieb, and one of those games will be taking place on Friday, Nov. 20, against the Baylor Bears.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb on the bench in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two programs will face off in the inaugural Intuit Dome Hollywood Hardwood Classic at 8 p.m. PT. It’ll be the first women’s college basketball game played at the Intuit Dome, which is the new home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

USC Trojans Expectations Entering 2026-27 Season

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Trojans felt the absence of their star guard, Watkins, who missed the year recovering from a torn ACL that she suffered in the NCAA Tournament the previous season. The Trojans finished the 2025-26 season with an 18-14 overall record and went 9-9 in Big Ten play.

The Trojans defeated the Clemson Tigers 71-67 in overtime in the first round of the tournament, before falling 101-61 to the eventual national runners-up, the South Carolina Gamecocks. Despite the disappointing season, the Trojans had some bright spots, most notably from the star freshman guard Davidson, who showed phenomenal leadership in her first season with USC.

Davidson led the Trojans last season, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Her remarkable skills as a player and leader helped her win Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now with Watkins' return, the two look to form one of the most dominant backcourts in the country and build their case as a true threat to compete for a national championship after falling short two years ago, losing to Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8.

According to the latest national championship FanDuel Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans have the third-best odds to win the title at +460, behind the South Carolina Gamecocks (+240) and UConn Huskies (+290).

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Baylor Bears Entering 2026-27 Season

Baylor Bears guard Taliah Scott (0) celebrates after winning 72-70 over Iowa State in the Big-12 women’s basketball on Jan. 4, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A win over the Baylor Bears on Nov. 20 at the Intuit Dome will help them build that case as a national championship contender. Last season, the Bears were among the Big 12's top teams, finishing 25-9 overall and 13-5 in conference play.

The Bears made the tournament as a No. 6 seed, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 67-62 in the first round before falling to the Duke Blue Devils 69-46 in the second round. Both the Bears and the Trojans look to make deep tournament runs this season, as their programs have had recent postseason success.

The tip-off for the Nov. 20 Intuit Hollywood Hardwood Classic between the Trojans and Bears is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

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