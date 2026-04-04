Three Reasons to Already Be Excited for USC Basketball Next Season

The USC Trojans didn't have the season they wanted this past year. Accumulating a 18-14 record, the Trojans missed out on any postseason tournament, only qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament, but went one-and-done to end their season.

Despite the ho-hum year from the Men of Troy, here are three reasons why USC fans should already be excited for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Incoming freshmen class

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Darius Ratliff (13) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class is among the best in the country. Currently sitting with the No. 8 class in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings, USC coach Eric Musselman is on track to sign his best class yet during his tenure so far.

Five-star signees Darius and Adonis Ratliff are brothers from New York that are coming across the country to play for Musselman.

The latter Ratliff brother, Adonis, is a 6-11, 215 pound power forward and is USC’s highest rated signee. He checks in as the No. 4 power forward and No. 15 player in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.

However, five-star guard forward Christian Collins could surpass Ratliff as the Trojans’ highest-rated signee once pen meets paper. He committed to USC on March 18 over Kentucky and Louisville.

All three players were selected to the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game, one of the most prestigious honors for a high school basketball player.

A fresh start

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although starting over in college basketball usually isn’t a good thing, a fresh start could be a real reason for optimism for USC.

The Trojans struggled badly down the stretch this past season, losing their final eight games of the year. Before their season concluded in the Big Ten Tournament, forward Chad Baker-Mazara departed from the program under interesting circumstances. Safe to say, the season did not end on a high note for the Trojans.

A fresh start could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Musselman's team. Signing a stellar freshman class is a good step in the right direction. If the Trojans pair that up with a strong transfer portal class, it could be a recipe for a great fresh start.

Not only is the roster shaping up to have a fresh start, but Musselman also added former Hawaii associate head coach Brad Davidson to the coaching staff. Davidson replaces Todd Lee, who left to become the head coach at Cal State Bakersfield.

Year 3 version of Eric Musselman

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When taking a look at Musselman's track record as a head coach, his teams always seem to peak during his third year with each program.

At Nevada, Musselman led the Wolf Pack to a 29-8 record during his third season in Reno. In the seasons prior, he won 24 and 28 games respectively.

During his Arkansas tenure, Musselman went 28-9 in year three with the Razorbacks. It was the best record he attained during his time in Fayetteville.

If the trend continues, Musselman and the Trojans should be in store for a great season.

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