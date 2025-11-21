USC Basketball's Triple Overtime Win Highlighted By Rising Transfer Star
The USC Trojans men's basketball team defeated the Troy Trojans in arguably one of the most thrilling games in this still very early college basketball season. USC defeated Troy 107-106 in triple overtime, a game that ended on a miraculous buzzer beater by transfer Jordan Marsh.
Buzzer Beater Gives Jordan Marsh Iconic Moment Early In His USC Career
The play occurred as Troy was inbounding the ball up 106-104 in the final seconds of triple overtime. Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice was able to come up with the steal on a loose ball and pass it to Marsh with enough time for him to sink the game-winning three-pointer, lifting the Trojans to 4-0 on the season.
In addition to the game-winner, Marsh finished the game with six points, five assists, and one rebound on 2-of-4 shooting from the field. Marsh's game-winning shot was an iconic moment for the UNC Asheville guard in his first season with USC.
Marsh is one of several additions to USC's top-ranked transfer class this offseason. In his one season with UNC Asheville, Marsh averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Marsh also played his freshman season with Appalachian State in 2023-24.
Other Transfers Continue to Impress In Thrilling Win
Through four games this season for USC, several of the transfer additions are beginning to feel comfortable in their roles with the team. For Thursday night's hero, Marsh, he looks to continue to be a valuable depth piece at guard for the Trojans as the season goes along.
Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara is one of the transfers who has had a major starting role for the Trojans to start the season. In Thursday night's win over Troy, Baker-Mazara led the Trojans in scoring with 34 points, nine rebounds, and two assists on 10-of-22 shooting from the field.
The transfer from Auburn will continue to be a reliable starter and scoring leader for USC as the season progresses. Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice and former Utah forward also had a major impact in Thursday night's win, as the two combined for 48 points.
While satisfied to win a miraculous game against a talented Troy team from the Sun Belt, USC aims to improve on the struggles that almost allowed an upset bid on its home court. USC gave up 25 offensive rebounds in the win against Troy, which played a crucial factor in the game going to three overtimes.
The Trojans also left several points at the free-throw line down the stretch, which was another factor in their 11-point second-half lead dwindling. With the significant size the Trojans added through the transfer portal this offseason, giving up second-chance points is a weakness that USC aims to address as the season continues.
USC Heads to the Maui Invitational
The Trojans will tip off the Maui Invitational on Monday against the Boise State Broncos. In addition to Boise State and USC, the 2025 Maui Invitational features six other teams, including Arizona State, Chaminade, NC State, Seton Hall, Texas, and Washington State.
The tournament will be USC's third appearance in the Maui Invitational and first since 2012, when the team finished in sixth place. The tip-off of USC's opening game in the Maui Invitational against Boise State is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT on ESPN.
The Maui Invitational field isn't filled with dominant teams as it has been in previous seasons, which gives coach Eric Musselman's USC team an opportunity to make a statement and win the tournament.