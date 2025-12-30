How USC Trojans Forward Jacob Cofie Has Developed Under Eric Musselman

The USC Trojans are off to a hot start with an 11-1 start entering Big Ten play, with new transfer portal talent leading coach Eric Musselman's second season.

Some of USC’s most notable include Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara and Maryland transfer Rodney Rice. For Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie, he’s emerged as key weapon to the Musselman's roster.

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) passes the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Since Cofie has repped the Cardinal and Gold, the 6-foot-10 forward leads the team in both rebounds with 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks

Cofie Makes Immediate Impact In First Season With Trojans

Cofie's performance in USC's 68-61 win over Washington State was contributed by 21 points with 9 of 10 from the field and 10 rebounds. The early success on the court was a sign of Cofie's impact down the road.

USC's 12-1 start to the season has been highlighted by the transfers and second year players, like guard Chad Baker-Mazara, Cofie, guard Ezra Ausar and the anticipation of freshman Alijah Arenas in January. Cofie brings the size and physicality to the hardwood that pairs well with Baker-Mazara's talent on both sides of the ball, producing electric wins leading up to January conference play.

Cofie was a four-star prospect coming out of high school when he committed to Virginia to play for legendary coach Tony Bennett. Prior to the Cavaliers first tip-off of the 2024-25 season, Bennett announced his retirement, which put things into perspective for Cofie. As a transfer in 2025, Cofie was a four-star prospect and the No. 13 power forward in the portal, someone Musselman found vital to his roster.

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6), UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs wing Caden Breznikar (33) and guard Elijah Brooks (3) battle for a rebound in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Especially against the Cougars, Musselman had tasked Cofie with adding more aggression to his playing style, and Musselman was pleased with the results following the win on Dec. 14.

“We needed more from him in the Washington and San Diego games, so we needed him to bounce back,” Musselman said of Cofie. “We made a conscious effort to go to him. He was much more aggressive at the rim and was great on the glass.”

Musselman Enters New Year Against Top 10 Opponent

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman holds up Fight On sign after victory against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans enter their second Big Ten season as a program and under the leadership of Musselman. Entering the thick of conference play, USC is on the road at No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines have a long line of talented teams, and have sat in the Top 5 rankings all season.

Michigan is currently undefeated with an 11-0 record and have beaten ranked programs like No. 21 Auburn Tigers and No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs. Now, the Trojans and Wolverines face off in hopes to start conference play off with a 1-0 start.

The Trojans have proved their one of the Big Ten teams to beat. USC is currently 1-1 in conference play with their only loss to Washington, and secured a big road Big Ten opener win over Oregon. Michigan sits 2-0 in Big Ten play, with wins over Maryland and Rutgers earlier this season.

It's clear that Musselman's program-wide improvements have been effective, giving USC the talent and skill to face some of the most competitive teams in the conference and college basketball. USC and Michigan will tip off on Jan. 2 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at 4 p.m. on Peacock.