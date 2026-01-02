What USC's Projected NCAA Tournament Seed Says About Direction of Trojans' Season

The college basketball season is beginning to heat up, and the No. 24 USC Trojans are off to a strong start. Heading into Big Ten play to begin the new year, the Trojans currently hold a 12-1 record and are in a prime position to make the NCAA Tournament in their second season under coach Eric Musselman.

The last time USC made the NCAA Tournament was the 2022-23 season, where they fell in the first round against Michigan State. According to the latest bracketology by On3’s James Fletcher III, the Trojans are currently projected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

USC’s projected first-round opponent is the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs in the West Region, and the game would be played in San Diego. The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, a former Pac-12 rival of the Trojans, are projected to be the top seed in the West Region. Other projected top seeds in the West Region include the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs, No. 9 Michigan State Spartans, and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini.

USC's Tremendous Start To the Season

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) in the first half against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC’s 12-1 record heading into the new year is its best start since the 2021-22 season. Following a 17-18 finish last year, the Trojans have had a remarkable turnaround in their second season under Musselman. The result of USC’s turnaround this season is credited to the talented transfer class that Musselman brought to Los Angeles in the offseason.

Out of the several notable transfers that Musselman brought in, Auburn transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara has been the heart and soul of USC’s team to start the season. Baker-Mazara has shown incredible leadership during his historic start to his USC career, as he leads the Trojans in scoring, averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season.

Transfer forwards Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie have also made a key impact on the Trojans' defense at the rim, which they struggled with last season. Before his season-ending shoulder injury, Maryland transfer guard Rodney Rice was one of the top scorers for the Trojans, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Robert Morris transfer guards Amarion Dickerson, who has contributed to the Trojans defensive improvement is out for three to four months after suffering a right hip injury in USC’s 82-77 road win over the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 3. In their absence, guards Jordan Marsh, Jerry Easter, and misdeason Robert Morris transfer addition Kam Woods look to step up in the Trojans backcourt.

USC's Upcoming Three-Game Road Trip To Begin 2026

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman holds up Fight On sign after victory against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With a 12-1 record, USC aims to continue making a case as one of the underrated teams in the Big Ten conference. USC’s upcoming three-game road trip is set to be a major test for the Trojans. During the road trip, the Trojans will face two of the top teams in the Big Ten, including No. 2 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State. USC will conclude its road trip on Jan. 9 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Competing against Michigan and Michigan State and beating the Golden Gophers would be considered a successful three-game slate for USC. Upsetting either the Spartans or Wolverines on the road would draw the attention of many in the conference and build the case for the Trojans as one of the top teams in the Big Ten.

The Trojans begin their road trip against the Wolverines on Friday night at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The tip-off between USC and Michigan is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on Peacock.

