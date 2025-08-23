USC Trojans Basketball Non-Conference Schedule: 3 Must-Watch Games
The USC Trojans released their finalized version of their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season and it features plenty of mid-major programs.
Notably, the Trojans don't leave the state of California with the exception of their exhibition game at Grand Canyon and Maui Invitational.
Cal Poly
The Trojans kick off their season at home vs. one of the most upstart mid-majors in California in Cal Poly. The Mustangs finished 16-19 last year, but it was a 12-win improvement from the season prior.
A big reason for the major turnaround of that is Cal Poly coach Mike DeGeorge. He runs a fast-paced offense that likes to quickly get up the court. The Big West Conference has snagged a few wins over the Trojans in recent years. USC dropped home games to Long Beach State and UC Irvine in 2023 during Andy Enfield's last season at the helm.
USC can't look pass the Mustangs, who reloaded over the offseason with a couple of international additions.
Boise State
The opening game of the Maui Invitational for the Trojans, Boise State is one of the more established mid-major programs in the country. Prior to last season, the Broncos made the NCAA Tournament four straight seasons under coach Leon Rice.
Boise State is a consistent program that regulary competes with high-major programs. Last season, the Broncos beat Clemson and Saint Mary's, two NCAA tournament teams. They will give the Trojans fits and will be the first true test of the season for USC coach Eric Musselman's squad.
Some of the transfer portal additions Boise State has made are impressive. UCLA transfer Dylan Andrews will give the Broncos a score-first guard that can get hot at any time. Georgetown transfer Drew Fielder, a former USC commit, will also play a big role for Boise State.
Seton Hall/NC State
USC's second-round game at the Maui Invitational will either be against Seton Hall or NC State in the winners or losers bracket. If USC is slotted against NC State, it would be a battle between two of the most interesting coaches in college basketball in Musselman and NC State's Will Wade.
After the offseason additions of Wade plus some key transfers, the Wolfpack have new life breathed back into the program following a recent run to the Final Foul in 2024.
A Big East program, Seton Hall is one of the scrappiest programs in basketball. The Pirates always plays teams tough because of their identity imposed by coach Shaheen Holloway. Regardless of who the Trojans line it up against, their Maui Invitational opponnents will be ready to play.
The multi-team-event will be USC's biggest test during their non-conference period and will give fans a glimpse of what is to come against similar competition to the conferences opponents in the Big Ten.