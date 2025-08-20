USC Trojans Schedule Prediction: Big Ten Dark Horse Contenders?
The USC Trojans' 2025 season is quickly approaching, and the program is looking to improve from last year's record. USC coach Lincoln Riley will have some new players taking the field, but there are also several returning players looking to take a step forward.
The Big Ten is a tough conference, having four teams make the College Football Playoff last season. In a recent prediction by College Football HQ on SI, the USC Trojans are expected to improve, with an 8-4 overall record, going 6-3 in Big Ten conference play.
USC Trojans Schedule Prediction
- Missouri State Bears (Win)
- Georgia Southern Eagles (Win)
- @ Purdue Boilermakers (Win)
- Michigan State Spartans (Win)
- @ Illinois Fighting Illini (Loss)
- Michigan Wolverines (Win)
- @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Loss)
- @ Nebraska Cornhuskers (Loss)
- Northwestern Wildcats (Win)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (Win)
- @ Oregon Ducks (Loss)
- UCLA Bruins (Win)
USC Prediction Takeaways
USC is predicted to go undefeated for the first four games, but the middle of the season is when the games start to go up and down for the program.
The first predicted loss is against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois had a strong team last season, and while they did not make the College Football Playoff, the Illini retained several players, including starting quarterback Luke Altmyer.
USC and Illinois will face off on Sept. 27, and it will likely be the first game that could indicate where the Trojans stand in the Big Ten.
After facing Illinois, the Trojans will have a bye and then play the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11. The matchup between USC and Michigan is one of the most interesting games on the schedule, as both programs are looking to turn their team around. Michigan defeated USC last season in the final minutes of the game.
USC has many returning players from last season, as well as big additions on both sides of the field. This game could once again come down to the final minutes, but USC could pull off the win.
Biggest Surprise Prediction
One possibly surprising prediction is that USC will lose to Nebraska. The two teams faced off last season, and it was USC quarterback Jayden Maiava’s first start for USC. The Trojans won 28-20, and it was the start to a strong finish to the season.
Both teams will have their quarterbacks returning this season, and with Maiva entering his second full season under Riley, he is expected to take a step forward. On the other side, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is also expected to have a big year, as he has had high expectations since being named Nebraska’s starter.
The matchup will take place at Nebraska on Nov. 1 and could be a close matchup between two teams looking to make an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
USC Trojans Toughest Opponents
The Trojans lucked out with their schedule, not having the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Penn State Nittany Lions on the schedule. Even without Ohio State and Penn State, USC has a couple of tough games scheduled.
The two toughest games of the season will be against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oregon Ducks. Both the Ducks and the Irish made the College Football Playoff last season, and while there are changes at the quarterback position for both, they will be tough competitors.
Both opponents are familiar foes, as USC and Notre Dame have one of the oldest rivalries in college football, and Oregon was in the Pac-12 with the Trojans. Both will also be away games for USC, giving Notre Dame and Oregon an advantage to play at their home stadium.
USC will first face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Oct. 18. While the two teams already had a fierce rivalry, with the chances of the annual matchup ending, both programs are even more fired up heading into the season.
The Trojans will face Oregon on Nov. 22, which will be the second-to-last game of the regular season. USC is heading into the year with a defense with high potential, while Oregon has many question marks on the offensive side of the ball, especially with depth concerns at the wide receiver position. While Oregon is a tough team, USC could pull off the upset.
USC Trojans To Improve In 2025?
The USC Trojans have a high ceiling this season, but there are some tough games ahead. USC is predicted to finish with an 8-4 record. The possible floor for the regular season is 7-5, and the ceiling is high at 10-2, with possible losses against Oregon and Notre Dame.
The USC Trojans will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m. PT.