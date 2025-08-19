All Trojans

USC Trojans Battling Miami Hurricanes, Texas Longhorns For Top Wide Receiver Recruit

The USC Trojans are in good shape to land one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale is a top prospect in California and the Trojans are looking to land him over the Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have built one of the best wide receivers classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle with some of the best wide receivers from the state of California.

USC coach Lincoln Riley is looking to keep the same point of emphasis in their 2027 recruiting class. Four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale is one of the Trojans' top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle and attends nearby Cathedral High School.

USC Targeting Top In-State Wide Receiver Recruit

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adam Gorney of Rivals said that the Trojans remain at the top of Hale's recruitment as he heads into his junior season.

"USC has held steadfast at the top for Hale as his relationships are strong there, he continues to build great relationships with the coaching staff and the offense suits his playing style. Miami has pushed hard this summer and he loves position coach Kevin Beard with Texas, and Ohio State as three other standouts," Gorney said.

Although he has been regarded as one of the best pass catchers in the 2027 recruiting cycle for quite some time, Hale's recruitment has taken off over the summer. He's received offers from Georgia, Texas A&M, and Alabama in the month of August alone. Hale currently holds 24 offers and is one of the most sought-after wide receivers recruits in the cycle.

He ranks as the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 58 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings. Hale is the top-ranked wide receiver to hail from California. The last time the Trojans reeled in the top in-state wide receiver was the 2024 recruiting cycle, when they landed four-star wide receiver Xavier Jordan.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Trojans a 38.9 percent chance of landing Hale, barely edging out Oklahoma, who is given a 34.1 percent chance of landing the elite wide receiver recruit.

Apr 12, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables during the Crimson Combine at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Riley's Wide Receiver Recruiting Track Record

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

During his time at USC, Riley has been able to recruit some of the top talent at the wide receiver position.

In his first recruiting class with the Trojans during the 2023 cycle, Riley signed five-star wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Duce Robinson. In the same class, USC signed four-star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Although the five-star pair of Branch and Robinson ultimately transferred out during this offseason, Lemon and Lane have developed into one of the best wide receiver duos in college football.

For the 2024 recruiting cycle, USC only signed Xavier Jordan, a four-star recruit. He is expected to compete for a role in the wide receiver room this season with Lemon and Lane leading the way for the unit.

However in the 2025 cycle, the Trojans signed multiple four-star wide receivers in Romero Ison and Tanook Hines in addition to three-star Corey Simms.

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

