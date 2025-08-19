USC Trojans' Conflicting Rankings, Questions Surrounding Season Performance
As a new college football season approaches, analysts have made their preseason top-25 polls based on last season's performance and additional talent from the offseason.
However, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli called the USC Trojans as one of the more overrated teams in the Big Ten, while CBS Sports' Chip Patterson listed USC as an underrated team.
The Trojans 2024 performance was underwhelming for both the program and for coach Lincoln Riley. Especially for a blue-blood program that is prone to high honors and consistent success, a 7-6 season is not a standard USC can keep.
Trojans Could be Dangerous, and In the College Football Playoff
USC built an elite roster during the offseason, especially with the gaps that they had wide open after last season. Riley and general manager Chad Bowden drew running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan, wide receiver Prince Strachan, and defensive linemen Keeshawn Silver and Jamaal Jarrett.
Along with transfers comes skilled incoming freshman like defensive ends Jadyn Ramos andJakheem Stewart and defensive back Alex Graham.
Another reason USC can be seen as underrated was stats on paper last season. Aside from the Trojans dropping five games by one touchdown or less, USC proved they can keep up with elite midwest programs like Penn State and Michigan. A flip in the script could insinuate College Football Playoff conversations, a place Riley is very familiar with but has yet to bring the Trojans to that level.
Riley has strength within his receiving corps with early NFL Draft targets Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon at wide receiver, but one of the most anticipated Trojans to emerge this season is quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Maiava's starting quarterback stint came late in the season, and was well worth it. Maiava went 3-1 when he started and even secured a postseason Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&M. His 1,201 passing yards and 11 touchdowns indicate a breakthrough season for the junior signal-caller.
CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson shared thoughts on why this Trojan team could be a quiet assassin this season, and sees a College Football Playoff possibly at stake for USC.
"This is probably not a national title contender, but when it comes to exceeding the win total expectations and flirting with College Football Playoff contention, the Trojans are a great value bet," Patterson wrote.
Lincoln Riley Under Pressure?
However, some have argued that USC's progress and hype could be a complete misunderstanding. CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli believes that their progress is evident, but could very much be going in the wrong direction.
"I understand the need to improve the defense, but my gut tells me the Trojans cut off their nose to spite their face this offseason. At a time when it feels like everybody in the Big Ten's second tier is taking a step forward, USC may be heading the wrong direction," Fornelli stated.
The Trojans did improve their defense and made a large difference compared to the 2023 season numbers, but the production in the offensive side is just getting started.
All eyes are shifting to the Trojan offense this season, especially with the buzz surrounding both Lemon and Lane, and a potential star being developed in Jordan, who was the NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year last year and helped Hutchinson Community College secure a National Championship.
While debates continue over what kind of season USC will have, one thing is certain — the progress made this offseason should translate onto the field, putting Riley in position for a true statement year.