USC Trojans Make History With Maui Invitational Championship Game
Following a thrilling 83-81 win over the Seton Hall Pirates, the USC Trojans men's basketball team will play in the Maui Invitational Tournament Championship on Wednesday against a former Pac-12 foe, the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils defeated the Texas Longhorns 87-86 in the quarterfinal of the Maui Invitational and beat Washington State 100-94 in their semifinal matchup.
How To Watch USC Basketball In the Maui Invitational Championship
USC fans can watch the Maui Invitational Championship matchup against the Sun Devils at 11:30 a.m. PT on ESPN.
The Trojans are etching their names in the history books. Wednesday's game will be the first time that the Trojans have appeared in the Maui Invitational Championship game. Before this year's tournament, the Trojans had two other appearances in the Maui Invitational in 2012 and 1999. USC finished in sixth place in 2012.
Arizona State, which has appeared in the tournament five previous times, is looking to capture its second Maui Invitational title since winning it in 1994.
USC's Path to The Maui Invitational Championship
USC is on the verge of making history, to become the first Trojans team to win the Maui Invitational.
The Trojans earned two thrilling wins against Boise State and Seton Hall to advance to the Maui Invitational Championship, with both games being decided by three points or less. In the Trojans' semifinal win over Seton Hall, USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara was sensational as he led the offense following the injury to Rodney Rice.
Baker-Mazara finished the game with 18 points, two assists, and one steal on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. The Auburn transfer guard is one of several additions to USC's roster that have had a major impact on the Trojans' 6-0 start in its second season under coach Eric Musselman.
MORE: Why Caleb Williams' Development Has Bears In NFL Playoff Hunt
MORE: Oregon's Bear Alexander Takes Jab At USC Trojans
MORE: USC Fans Will Like Trojans' Updated Bowl Prediction
WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Utah transfer forward Ezra Ausar was a key contributor in the Trojans' win over the Pirates. Ausar led the Trojans in scoring with 25 points and eight rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting from the field. Rice has also made a massive impact for the Trojans in the Maui Invitational.
Before leaving with an injury, Rice scored 13 points, two assists, and one steal on 5-of-10 shooting from the field against the Pirates. In USC's 70-67 Maui Invitational Quarterfinal win over Boise State, the Maryland transfer guard scored a season-high 27 points, three assists, one rebound, and one steal on 11-of-21 shooting, including knocking down four three pointers.
How Significant Would Winning the Maui Invitational Be For USC?
Securing a Maui Invitational tournament title would be a huge boost for USC's basketball program, in what many believe is a promising future under Musselman. With a win, the Trojans would improve to 7-0 on the season, their best start since the 2021-22 season, when they started 13-0.
The Trojans also could potentially earn a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings by winning the Maui Invitational, which would give them momentum heading into their first Big Ten matchup of the season against the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 2.
Wednesday's championship matchup against Arizona State will be the first between the two programs since Mar. 7, 2024, when the Trojans beat the Sun Devils 81-73 at the Galen Center. Senior guard Maurice Odum is a player to watch for the Sun Devils. Odum scored 26 points, five assists, and two rebounds in the semifinal win over the Washington State Cougars.