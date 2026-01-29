Three Takeaways From USC's Heartbreaking Road Loss to Iowa

Looking to earn a signature Big Ten win and a major boost to their NCAA Tournament resume on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the USC Trojans second-half comeback fell short as they lost a 73-72 heartbreaker.

Trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, USC guard Kam Woods fueled the Trojans' comeback, scoring a career-high 33 points, four steals, three assists, and three rebounds, on 12-of-17 shooting in his ninth game as a midseason transfer pickup from Robert Morris.

Jan 28, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) reaches for the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With the loss to Iowa, the Trojans fall to 15-6 on the season and 4-6 in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes were led by guard Tavion Banks, who scored 20 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, before fouling out late in the second half. Here are the three biggest takeaways from USC’s heart-shattering loss to Iowa.

Kam Woods Breakout Game Massive For USC's Backcourt

Jan 28, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Kam Woods 30-plus point performance was one of the last things that Trojan fans expected to happen entering Wednesday night’s road matchup against the Hawkeyes. In addition to leading the Trojans with 33 points, USC would’ve easily lost by double digits if it wasn’t for Woods second-half heroics.

During the Trojans' late second-half run, Woods scored 19 straight points for USC, helping them retake the lead in the final seconds of the game. With the Trojans down by one, however, after a pair of Hawkeyes free throws, Woods failed to convert the game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

Despite the loss, Woods breakout performance is exactly what the Trojans needed as they continue to struggle with injuries following the losses to guards Rodney Rice and Amarion Dickerson. USC freshman guard Alijah Arenas is still trying to progress in his third game with the Trojans, and Jordan Marsh was out against Iowa.

The Trojans will need more of Woods moving forward, as his breakout performance against Iowa was a step in the right direction for the production of USC’s backcourt.

Iowa’s Defense Locks Down Chad Baker-Mazara

Jan 28, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) shoots a three point basket as Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum looks on during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

USC came out of the gates strong against the Hawkeyes as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the game and were up by as much as 11 in the first half. Iowa, however, led by guards Tavion Banks and Bennett Stirtz, rallied the Hawkeyes back in the game, courtesy of stout defense and forced turnovers. Iowa trailed USC 28-27 at halftime.

USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara, like he has all season for the Trojans, made his presence known early on, scoring 11 points and getting off to a red-hot start. Iowa’s defense against Baker-Mazara played a key role in the Hawkeyes coming away with the victory, as they held him to two points the rest of the game after his strong start.

Baker-Mazara finished the game scoring 13 points, two rebounds, two blocks, and one assist on 5-of-15 shooting. Iowa’s defense also forced Baker-Mazara to commit seven turnovers. The Hawkeyes scored 18 points off USC’s 15 turnovers.

USC Struggles to Earn Chances at Free Throw Line

Jan 28, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu (3) battle for the opening tipoff during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Entering the matchup against the Hawkeyes, USC was one of the best teams in the country at getting chances at the free-throw line. In the first half, however, USC struggled to get to the free-throw line, which played a major role in Iowa's rally after a slow start.

In the loss, the Hawkeyes took advantage of their chances at the free-throw line, shooting 86 percent. USC, while not shooting as poorly from the free-throw line as they've been in previous games, shot 69 percent, going 11-of-16.

As USC continues to navigate through conference play, earning chances at the free-throw line will make a difference down the stretch in potentially close games. USC looks to rebound as they return home to Los Angeles on Saturday to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The tipoff from the Galen Center between the Trojans and Scarlet Knights is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on Peacock.

