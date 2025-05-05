USC Trojans Basketball Stacking Depth In Transfer Portal: Rodney Rice, Jordan Marsh
The USC Trojans have added another pickup through the transfer portal with the addition of UNC-Asheville guard Jordan Marsh. He is the eighth player the Trojans have brought in through the transfer portal as USC coach Eric Musselman looks to fill out the roster in his second season at the helm.
He is the third consecutive transfer portal guard to commit to the Trojans after Auburn's Chad Baker Mazara and Maryland's Rodney Rice did at the end of last month.
Marsh is the shortest pickup the Trojans have made and has a clearly defined role on the team as a guard. He is currently the only player under 6-0 on USC's roster. The North Carolina native joins a transfer portal class that is loaded with talent in the front court and in the backcourt prior to his arrival.
One of the deepest transfer portal classes in the country, USC has brought in enough talent to build out a decent starting lineup. The Trojans brought in a pair of guards that could be one of the best duos in the Big Ten next season in Baker-Mazara and Rice. Alongside them, Ezra Ausar and Jacob Cofie fill in at the forward positions and brought in 7-foot-3 center Gabe Dynes.
Ausar, a Utah transfer and Cofie, a Virginia transfer will compete for starting positions right away, especially with the depth at the position currently non-existent.
The Trojans currently have 11 players on scholarship, meaning they at least four more scholarships to give if they choose to. USC has a glaring need for shooting and might look to address that with their remaining roster spots. Expect the Trojans to add in at least one more center for depth as well with Dynes the only center on the roster.
Marsh will compete for minutes in what is shaping up to be a loaded backcourt for the Trojans. It will be interesting to see how Musselman crunches his rotation after watching USC go down to a seven-man rotation late in the season.
MORE: USC Trojans Add Elite Louisiana Receiver Recruit Roderick Tezeno To Surging Recruiting Class
MORE: Why USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Parted Ways With Strength Coach Bennie Wylie
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies In Danger Of Losing 4-Star Recruit Samu Moala To USC Trojans Flip?
Marsh comes over to USC with two seasons of eligibility after spending the past season with the Bulldogs and spent a season with Appalachian State prior to that.
One of the best scorers in the country this past season, Marsh averaged 18.8 points per game, good enough for No. 51 in the country. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and tacked on 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists to go along with it. He was named as the Big South Newcomer of the Year for his efforts.
Marsh helped lead Asheville to their third consecutive 20-win season in his lone season with the Bulldogs. He had 15 games of 20 points or more, including three 30-point performances during Big South conference play. During the Bulldogs' Feb. 8 104-100 loss to High Point, Marsh had a career-high 33 points on 13 of 27 shooting from the field.