Texas A&M Aggies In Danger Of Losing 4-Star Recruit Samu Moala To USC Trojans Flip?
The USC Trojans are continuing to make a push for the top recruits from the class of 2026. The Trojans are recruiting an elite defense for USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. One of the next targets for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans is four-star edge rusher, Samu Moala.
Moala is a four-star prospect from California. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Moala is the No. 27 edge rusher, the No. 25 player from California, and the No. 234 recruit in the nation. Moala committed to the Texas A&M Aggies on Oct. 28, but the Trojans are pushing for the flip.
“He’s physical at the point of attack and he can take on blockers in the box but really excels running down plays from behind,” 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins wrote.
Moala has not scheduled his official visits yet, but he is expected to visit several schools this summer. The schools on the four-star edge’s list are USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, and UCLA. While Moala is still committed to Texas A&M, he is open to giving the schools a chance because of how often they reach out to him.
“Those schools reach out about once a week or so to check on me. I am just keeping connections with coaches right now,” Moala told On3. “Those schools are showing interest in me, so I will take some visits and see what it is like at those schools.”
Before Moala committed to the Aggies, USC was a school in the running to land the four-star edge rusher. Moala is an in-state recruit, which has given him the chance to visit the Trojans a couple of times.
The USC Trojans have emphasized bringing in more in-state recruits and it has been paying off with the class of 2026. Riley and the Trojans have received 23 commitments and 61 percent have been from California.
Although USC and several other schools are pushing to flip Moala, he emphasized that he is still committed and happy with the Texas A&M Aggies.
“I committed to A&M for a reason,” Moala said. “I can go there and compete and represent the college. When I was there recently, I watched practice, met with the coaches and I loved it. Coach Elko, Coach Smith, and Coach Tony (Jerod-Eddie) are what I need. They coach hard and I really saw how I would fit there.”
The USC Trojans have done enough to flip players from this recruiting class already and are looking to do so again with Moala. The Trojans received a commitment from four-star quarterback Jonas Williams on Feb. 21 and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui despite both being committed to Oregon already.
The USC Trojans class of 2026 is ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten. The Trojans will need to host an impressive visit for Moala once it is scheduled. He could be a major addition to an already-stacked defense.
The Trojans have received commitments from some big recruits including five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, and four-star defensive linemen Simote Katoanga and Jaimeon Winfield.