USC Trojans Add Elite Louisiana Receiver Recruit Roderick Tezeno To Surging Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans continued their dominance on the recruiting trail by landing three-star wide receiver recruit Roderick Tezeno. With the addition of Tezeno, the Trojans are now up to four wide receivers in their 2026 recruiting class. USC beat out Kentucky, Tulane, and Houston for Terzeno's commitment.
USC coach Lincoln Riley continues to add playmakers to their top ranked recruiting class. 247Sports has the Trojans with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.
The No. 78 wide receiver and No. 13 player in the state of Louisiana according to 247Sports, Tezeno spoke with 247Sports about why he decided to pull the trigger with the Trojans.
"I can see myself playing in that offense. The coaches at USC showed a real genuine interest in me, and it's the whole staff. I talk to everyone at USC. they've got big things going on and they really want me to be a part of that. This is the class they want to have really set something up. This class is the one they want to get them to the national championship," Tezeno said.
USC's coaching staff highlighted Tezeno's size and athleticism during his visit to campus this past weekend. It was the second visit he's taken to USC and he plans to return for an official visit on June 6.
"They like me because of my size — my speed for my height. On the outside is where they want to use me," Tezeno said.
Gerald Martinez of 247Sports said that Tezeno's athletic profile gives him a high ceiling heading into the next level.
Tezeno combines encouraging functional athleticism with sport-specific skill on the hardwood, and those attributes help his playmaking ability in pads. Tezeno owns an almost 6-foot-5 wingspan at 6-foot-2, so he's able to win throws in contested situations, whether fighting at the catch point or going over smaller defenders...Tezeno's long-term arrow points upward," Martinez said.
If he ends up signing with the Trojans, Terzeno would be the second consecutive Louisiana native to join the program after four-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart did last cycle.
Terzeno joins an underrated group of wide receiver commits in USC's 2026 recruiting class. He is the third three-star receiver in the class, joining Ja'Myron Baker and Kohen Brown. Their lone four-star wide receiver commit is Trent Mosely, who checks in as the No. 11 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports.
The addition of Terzeno is another piece to what is shaping up to be an elite offensive recruiting class. USC is loaded at the skill position with four-star commit Jonas Williams at quarterback and the four wide receiver commits on top of two four-star running back commits. The trenches are where the class really shines with five offensive lineman committed in the class.