Three Biggest Takeaways From USC's Win Over Washington State
The USC Trojans faced a former Pac-12 foe, the Washington State Cougars, on Sunday night at the Galen Center, aiming to end their struggles against a conference rival from the past. In a game that was a slugfest throughout, the Trojans made several key plays down the stretch to beat the Washington State Cougars 68-61.
With the win, USC improves to 10-1, its best start through 11 games since the 2021-22 season. Coming into this game, Washington State had won three of its last four matchups against USC before the Trojans' departure to the Big Ten in 2024. Here are the biggest takeaways from the Trojans' win over the Cougars.
Chad Baker-Mazara Steps Up In Crucial Moments vs. Washington State
In a game where he didn’t have his best shooting performance from the field, USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara showed incredible leadership with key plays throughout the game. Baker-Mazara’s game-changing chase-down block in the final two minutes sealed the win for the Trojans.
Before Sunday’s game, USC coach Eric Musselman led the Trojans through a high-intensity practice on Friday to help his team prepare for the Cougars. Baker-Mazara’s block was the type of high-intensity effort and playmaking that the Trojans are aiming for in every game this season.
In the first half, Baker Mazara helped ignite a 15-0 run midway through the first half and made crucial plays down the stretch in the second half. Baker Mazara’s four-game streak of scoring 20-plus points came to an end as he was just short, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.
11 of Baker-Mazara’s 19 points came from the free throw line as he shot perfectly from the charity stripe. USC’s 79 percent free-throw percentage was crucial in the win as it was the Trojans' seventh game this season with 30-plus attempts from the line.
Jacob Cofie’s Career Game For USC
USC sophomore forward Jacob Cofie has been one of the several transfers on the Trojans’ roster who have made a massive impact to start the season. In Sunday night’s win, Cofie had arguably one of the best performances of the season, recording a double-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists on 9-of-12 shooting from the field.
The Virginia transfer also made key plays on defense, recording a block and a steal. Similar to several of the transfer additions on USC’s roster, Cofie’s development and growth throughout the season will play a major role in the Trojans being among the underrated teams in the Big Ten.
USC Overcomes Poor Three-Point Shooting and Turnover Struggles
While the Trojans took only 13 shots from beyond the arc compared to the Cougars' 28 attempts, USC struggled from three-point range, shooting only eight percent. The Trojans only made one three-pointer, which was scored by Jordan Marsh, who finished the game with eight points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal.
After recording a season-high 21 turnovers in the 94-81 road win over San Diego, USC again struggled to take care of the basketball, turning it over 11 times. The Trojans' turnovers allowed Washington State to stay within reach throughout the game, including sparking a 9-0 scoring run to end the first half.
Despite not putting on their best performance of the season, USC was still able to overcome its struggles and gut out a win. Earning wins like this will be crucial when Big Ten play heats up in January.
After beating the Cougars, USC will next face off against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center on Wednesday. The tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
