How USC Star Chad Baker-Mazara's Historic Start Can Fuel Trojans' Success

While multiple players have contributed to the USC Trojans' 9-1 start to their 2025-26 college basketball season, Auburn transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara’s impact has been pivotal to the team’s success.

When coach Eric Musselman added Baker-Mazara to their transfer class in the offseason, the Trojans knew they were getting a star who would help USC improve both offensively and defensively as a team.

Chad Baker-Mazara's Historic Start To the Season For USC

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) holds the MVP trophy after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Through 10 games this season, Baker-Mazara has already made history for the Trojans. In addition to leading USC to its first Maui Invitational title, Baker-Mazara became the first player in USC basketball history to score 30-plus points and record three blocks in a game. Baker-Mazara finished USC’s 94-81 win over San Diego on Dec. 9 with 31 points and three blocks, along with recording six rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

Baker-Mazara has scored 20 points or more in four straight games for the Trojans, a streak that started in USC’s 88-75 Maui Invitational Championship game win over the Arizona State Sun Devils. Baker-Mazara earned the Maui Invitational MVP for his performance with the Trojans throughout the tournament.

During the Trojans' first 10 games of the season, Baker-Mazara ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 4 in the country in scoring, averaging 21.0 points per game. He is the first USC player since 1997 to average 21 points per game through the first 10 games of the season.

Baker-Mazara is also the only player in the NCAA who is averaging 21.5 points and 1.5 blocks per game.

During the offseason, Musselman addressed the defensive issues that plagued the Trojans in his first season as coach, with the addition of several talented defenders in the transfer portal, including Baker-Mazara.

How Chad Baker-Mazara's Performance Can Contribute To Big Ten Play

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) stretches before the opening tip of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

As the Trojans prepare to enter the heat of Big Ten play, Baker-Mazara's continued dominance will be a key factor in making USC one of the most underrated teams in the conference. The Trojans have goals of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season, and Baker-Mazara’s experience playing for Auburn’s 2025 Final Four team will be beneficial in USC making a run in the big dance.

Valuable performances this season from Baker-Mazara and other notable transfer additions on USC’s roster, including forward Ezra Ausar and guard Rodney Rice, and the Trojans could experience a similar tournament run that they had during the 2020-21 season, when they advanced to the Elite 8.

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) is introduced before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

USC and Baker-Mazara look to continue their dominance in non-conference play as they’ll face a former Pac-12 foe, the Washington State Cougars, on Sunday night at the Galen Center.

The tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FS1. It’ll be the first meeting between the Cougars and the Trojans since Feb. 29, 2024, when Washington State won 75-72 in Pullman.

