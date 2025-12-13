Four-Star Defensive Lineman Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, Texas A&M

The USC Trojans' recruiting efforts face another critical test this month after four-star defensive line recruit Myels Smith released his top six. The Inglewood (Calif.) standout will choose between Texas A&M Aggies, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Washington Huskies, California Golden Bears, Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans when he announces his commitment on Dec. 20.

The Trojans already lost Smith’s teammate, fellow four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon, to the Oklahoma Sooners on Dec. 7.

Texas A&M Setting the Pace Early

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko watches warmups prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Momentum favors the Texas A&M Aggies, who have surged to the front of Smith’s recruitment. At Premium Sports’ Media Day on Sunday, Smith wore six A&M wristbands, a not-so-subtle nod to where his interest currently leans. He visited College Station for the Aggies’ dramatic comeback win over South Carolina, and the trip made a lasting impression.

“Everywhere that I've been, their crowd was best, their facility, their coaching,” Smith told 247Sports. “If I’d go there, I’d be well taken care of and developed. They have three coaches on the defensive line. That’s the most development you could get.”

Those comments echo the sentiment from analysts nationwide: A&M is in the driver’s seat. Under coach Mike Elko, the Aggies have repeatedly flipped or secured top West Coast talent that once felt destined to stay close to home. When they take an early lead, they rarely let go.

Smith’s production supports the attention. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman totaled 91 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and a forced fumble in a breakout junior campaign, per MaxPreps. His blend of size, burst and interior disruption places him at No. 145 overall and No. 14 among defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Where USC Stands Now

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC is not out of the picture, but the Trojans are working uphill. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn have stayed in steady contact, urging Smith to get on campus and experience a game-day environment.

“They’ve been recruiting me pretty good,” Smith told Rivals. “We’ll see what’s up with them.”

That is the challenge: USC is still in evaluation mode for many 2027 prospects, but the national powers are not waiting. Texas A&M’s early, aggressive approach mirrors the strategy that allowed the Sooners to pull Harmon and the Trojans are already in more than a few heated battles with the Aggies this recruiting cycle.

The Stakes for USC’s 2027 Push

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC’s 2027 defensive class is already shaping up as a national priority cycle. With multiple West Coast blue-chippers emerging early, losing consecutive head-to-head battles would create real pressure heading into spring evaluations. That is especially true as Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Oregon continue to push aggressively into California.

USC is still in the fight, but the Trojans need to close the gap quickly. Smith’s Dec. 20 decision now stands as one of the earliest inflection points of the 2027 cycle, and the message is clear: the Trojans will have to continue fighting to keep the top California prospects in the state.