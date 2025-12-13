Alamo Bowl Prediction Reveals USC's Strengths and Weaknesses

The No. 16 USC Trojans' bowl game is set as the team will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl. The matchup will take place on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PT and could result in USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans reaching 10 wins for the first time since 2022.

ESPN released a prediction for every postseason matchup and picked the Trojans to defeat the Horned Frogs, 37-30.

“Placing too much emphasis on non-CFP bowls can be tricky, but this one feels important for Lincoln Riley and USC,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg wrote. “Opt-outs will be a storyline for USC with star wideout Makai Lemon and others not playing, but the Trojans should have enough to outlast the Horned Frogs.”

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What The Prediction Says About USC

One of the biggest things to watch for in the Alamo Bowl is who opts out and who plays for the Trojans. With star wide receiver Makai Lemon likely out as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft, others will have to step up.

There are players on both sides of the ball who could opt out, but the Trojans are still in good hands with a talented young group of players. The bowl game will provide an opportunity for younger players to step up and demonstrate that they can be a factor for the Trojans next season.

Young players that haven't taken many snaps at all, like cornerback RJ Sermons, could get an opportunity in the bowl game. The program's depth could be on display against TCU.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With injuries throughout the season, the USC Trojans continued to compete with their talented depth, who can step up when their name is called. With injuries to running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, King Miller stepped up for USC.

With the final score predicted to be 37-30, the Trojans are expected to continue their offensive success, but the defense could still be an issue. USC gave up over 30 points four times this season, three of which resulted in losses.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans allowed 22.4 points per game, the best mark since USC allowed 22.2 in 2016. The challenge could be if key starters do opt out of the game, such as safeties Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey. TCU averaged 30.3 points per game, and a high-scoring matchup could be imminent.

While the Trojans have had an up-and-down season, USC had a strong red zone defense. In the red one, USC held opponents to a touchdown percentage of 73.3, which is No. 10 in the FBS.

USC played in a close bowl game last year, without several of its starters, and saw key players step up. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava could have a big opportunity ahead of him without his star receivers. If Maiava is without not only Lemon, but potentially wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane as well, the quarterback will have the chance to show how he can perform without his star receivers.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Maiava finished the regular season passing for 3,431 yards, the most of all Big Ten quarterbacks, and 23 touchdowns. He also leads the conference in passing yards per game (285.9) and passing yards per competition (13.89).

TCU has allowed 242.8 passing yards per game and 7.37 yards per attempt, and Maiava and the Trojans’ offense can put on a big performance, resulting in a bowl game win.

A win for USC will prove the Trojans are trending in the right direction. While the team is set to lose stars to the draft, the Trojans hold the No. 1 recruiting class, and with their expected 2026 roster, USC could make it into the College Football Playoff and make a push for a national title.

