USC Star Transfer Chad Baker-Mazara Breaks Silence on Bruce Pearl’s Retirement

After Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl announced his retirement, former Auburn standout Chad Baker-Mazara begins his final college season with the USC Trojans, leading a rebuilt roster looking to prove doubters wrong.

Jan 9, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
USC Trojans' forward Chad Baker-Mazara’s move from Auburn was already one of the biggest offseason storylines in college basketball. But when the senior forward sat down at Big Ten Media Day, the conversation turned personal — to the retirement of Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl, who helped him find his way in the sport.

“Yes and no, I would say,” Baker-Mazara said when asked if he saw it coming.

“Because the way he was talking to me at the end of the year, he was fading away. But at the same time, I couldn’t say, ‘Yeah, I knew,’ because I didn’t. But the way he was talking to me, I was getting hints and pieces.”

A Legend Steps Away, a Protégé Speaks Up

Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl Chad Baker-Mazara Big Ten Media day USC Trojans basketball Eric Musselman Big Ten basketball
Mar 17, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates with center forward Johni Broome (4) and guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) after defeating the Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl’s retirement on Sept. 22 sent shockwaves through college basketball.

After nearly five decades in the game and 11 years as the Tigers' coach, Pearl said he could no longer give 100 percent of himself to the grind of the sport.

The 64-year-old’s decision came just six weeks before the start of the 2025–26 season — and for Baker-Mazara, it hit close to home.

Those “hints and pieces” now feel like breadcrumbs leading to the end of an era.

Pearl recruited Baker-Mazara out of junior college, turning him into one of Auburn’s most reliable two-way wings.

Over two seasons on The Plains, Baker-Mazara averaged 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.

He started 34 games last season and played a crucial role in Auburn’s Final Four run.

“He Believed in Me When Nobody Did”

Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl Chad Baker-Mazara Big Ten Media day USC Trojans basketball Eric Musselman Big Ten basketball
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with Auburn Tigers forward Chad Baker-Mazara (10) after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Vermont Catamounts at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Vermont Catamounts 94-43. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Baker-Mazara’s future is now at USC, his gratitude for Pearl hasn’t faded. His voice softened when reflecting on what the veteran coach meant to him personally.

“A little upset because the basketball world lost a legend,” he said.

“He’s a guy who changed my life. Gave me an opportunity when I was in junior college, and even though I’m not there this year, I’m going to forever be grateful for him because he believed in me when nobody did.”

Pearl’s legacy at Auburn is secure — six NCAA Tournament appearances, two Final Fours, and the program’s transformation from an SEC afterthought to a national powerhouse.

But for Baker-Mazara, that legacy is personal.

“Every now and then, he’ll shoot me a text,” Baker-Mazara added.

“It’s no hard feelings between me and Bruce at all. We both understand I had to do what’s best for me and my family… He thought what I did was best for me and my family, then he was happy with it.”

A New Chapter at USC

Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl Chad Baker-Mazara Big Ten Media day USC Trojans basketball Eric Musselman Big Ten basketball
Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) celebrates after a play during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Now part of a completely rebuilt USC men’s basketball roster, Baker-Mazara enters his final collegiate season as one of ten incoming transfers under coach Eric Musselman.

The Trojans are essentially starting from scratch after a full offseason overhaul — a reality that’s led to modest expectations in the Big Ten preseason polls. But Baker-Mazara isn’t shying away from that challenge.

As one of the most experienced players on the roster, he’ll be tasked with helping establish the program’s new identity and proving that this group deserves more respect.

For a player who’s been through the grind of the SEC and a Final Four run, Baker-Mazara’s leadership, toughness, and shooting touch could play a pivotal role in turning that perception around.

Baker-Mazara’s next chapter may be in Los Angeles, but his heart still carries pieces of Auburn. And for him, that’s the mark of a true mentor.

“Coach Pearl made Auburn what it is today,” Baker-Mazara said. “He’ll always be remembered for that — and I’ll always be thankful I was part of it.”

