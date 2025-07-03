USC Trojans' Chad Baker-Mazara's New Jersey Number Revealed
When forward Chad Baker-Mazara committed to the USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman out of the transfer portal, he knew he was going to have to choose a new jersey number.
Baker-Mazara previously wore No. 10 while at Auburn, but with that number being retired at USC in honor of DeMar DeRozan and Gus Williams, Baker-Mazara pivoted to a new number, one that has been worn by Trojans greats in recent years.
USC announced that Baker-Mazara will be wearing No. 4 for the upcoming season. The number has been worn Chimezie Metu, Kevin Porter Jr., and Evan Mobley. Most recently, Bryce Pope wore the number for the Trojans this past season.
The No. 3 small forward and No. 21 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports rankings, Baker-Mazara is expected to be one of the veteran leaders for the new-look USC team. Last season, the Dominican Republic native averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists for Auburn and helped the make a run to the Final Four, where they fell short vs. the eventual national champions Florida Gators.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said that Baker-Mazara is one of the most efficient players on offense that was available in the transfer portal.
"He’s also capable of shooting off the dribble and deceptively efficient at the rim, converting 65% of his attempts. Baker-Mazara has also consistently proven to be an exceptional free-throw shooter. In total, he rates as a very efficient offensive player. Defensively, his size and movement skills are assets...he’s pretty switchable. Finally, Baker-Mazara is a fiery competitor who can be emotional on the floor at times," Finkelstein said.
Baker-Mazara will have an inside track at earning a starting spot in Musselman's rotation thanks to his experience and proven production. With a 6-foot-7, 180 pound frame, Baker-Mazara is able to play both guard and forward if needed for the Trojans, giving them an excellent versatility option.
MORE: USC Trojans Battling UCLA Bruins For 5-Star Recruit Jason Crowe Jr. For Top-10 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley Ranked: Most Under Pressure In College Football?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: USC Trojans Recruit Madden Riordan Details 'Surreal' Visit On Birthday Weekend
USC freshman guard Alijah Arenas also had his number announced earlier in the summer. He will be wearing No. 0, like his father Gilbert Arenas, whose nickname in the NBA was "Agent Zero".
Arenas comes to USC with high expectations, being ranked as the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 7 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He will also figure to have an inside track to the starting lineup as he potentially looks to go one-and-done and head to the NBA.
Another highly-touted newcomer, Maryland transfer Rodney Rice, will also look to bring a huge impact to the Trojans. He was ranked as the No. 6 shooting guard and No. 25 player in the transfer portal. Rice was one of the best players on a team that went to the Sweet 16 this past NCAA Tournament.
If the Trojans can get consistent production out of their go-to players, they should find themselves back in the postseason in no time.