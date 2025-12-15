USC's Eric Musselman Provides Injury Updates On Key Trojans

Following their 68-61 win over the Washington State Cougars on Sunday night, USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman announced two key injury updates that are bound to have a massive impact on the team moving forward this season. USC posts a 10-1 record after their win over the Cougars, which is their best start since the 2021-22 season.

After the win, Musselman revealed that former five-star recruit Alijah Arenas is available to return to practice, but he will not part of any contact periods. As for Trojans guard Rodney Rice, Musselman was less certain.

Rodney Rice Likely Out For The Season

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Among the many transfer additions to USC’s roster this season, former Maryland guard Rodney Rice has had a major impact. Before re-aggravating his shoulder injury in USC’s 83-81 Maui Invitational semifinal win over the Seton Hall Pirates, Rice was second on the team in scoring, averaging 20.3 points. 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in six games.

Rice has been sidelined since his shoulder injury, and it's possible he could miss the remainder of the season, but there is no "finality" on his situation, Musselman announced. This is a major loss for the Trojans, as outside of the impressive performances from Auburn transfer guard Chad Baker-Mazara, Rice has been an efficient scorer in the games that he has played for USC.

Before his injury, Rice had scored 20 points or more in four out of the six games he’s played for USC. Rice’s best performance of the season came in USC’s 70-67 win over the Boise State Broncos, to open the Maui Invitational, where he scored 27 points, three assists, one rebound, and a steal.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With Rice, now likely out for the season, the Trojans will have to rely on their other available guards, other than Baker-Mazara, which include Jerry Easter and Jordan Marsh. Robert Morris transfer guard and 2024-25 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year, Amarion Dickerson, is out for three to four months with a hip injury, which is another blow to the Trojans' backcourt.

Positive Injury Update On Alijah Arenas

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Promising five-star guard Alijah Arenas has faced immense adversity before the start of his college career with USC, which has included a car crash in April and suffering a torn meniscus in July. Arenas' USC debut could, however, soon be on the horizon, as he will return to practice for the Trojans this week in a non-contact capacity, according to Musselman.

Alijah, the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, comes to USC with high potential, as he is rated a five-star recruit and the No. 10 player nationally in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Arenas could make his debut for the Trojans in January. For now, though, with the injuries to Dickerson, Rice, and Arenas, USC is considering the possibility of adding a new player to its roster before the semester ends next week.

USC will aim to continue earning wins before Big Ten conference play heats up in January. The Trojans will next face the UTSA Roadrunners on Wednesday at the Galen Center. The tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

