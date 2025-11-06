USC’s Championship Hopes Might Rest On This Freshman Star
The No. 18 USC Trojans women's basketball team tipped off its 2025-26 season with a dominating 87-48 win over the New Mexico State Aggies on Tuesday night. USC's season opener at the Galen Center was highlighted by freshman guard Jazzy Davidson's collegiate debut. In her debut, Davidson scored 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 4-of-16 shooting from the field.
Davidson comes to USC as a five-star recruit and the No. 3-ranked prospect by 247Sports. Davidson committed to USC over UConn, UCLA, Oregon, South Carolina, Stanford, LSU, and Oregon State.
Can Jazzy Davidson Keep USC a National Title Contender Without JuJu Watkins?
USC enters this season with high expectations after falling short of the Final Four, losing 78-64 to the eventual national champions, the UConn Huskies, in the Elite Eight. Before the torn ACL injury to star guard JuJu Watkins, USC was one of the favorites to win the national championship in 2025.
The Trojans are once again one of the top favorites to win the national championship this season. However, with Watkins out for the entire season recovering from her torn ACL injury, many are hesitant about whether the Trojans can reach that goal without her.
Davidson is one of the several talented players on USC's roster who will look to step up to lead the Trojans to that goal of winning their first national championship since 1984.
Other talented players that will define the Trojans' success this season include senior guards Londynn Jones and Kara Dunn, as well as sophomore guard Kennedy Smith. Davidson and Smith are both National Player of the Year candidates for the 2025-26 season.
Davidson will continue to improve as the season progresses for USC, and her contributions will be key for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Entering this season, USC is also aiming to defend its title as Big Ten regular-season champions. The No. 3 UCLA Bruins, No. 10 Maryland Terrapins, and No. 13 Michigan Wolverines are among the other teams in the Big Ten that will be the biggest threat to dethrone the Trojans as the conference regular-season champions.
In the Big Ten Tournament Final last season, UCLA beat USC 72-67. The Trojans and the Bruins both earned top two seeds in the NCAA Tournament last season, and that could very well be the case this year, also.
Upcoming Top-Ten Opponents For USC
After the win against the Aggies, USC is set to face two top-10 teams. The Trojans will first face the No. 9 NC State Wolfpack on Sunday, while also playing the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 15. Both games will be at neutral sites, with the matchup against the Wolfpack being at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, while the Trojans will play the Gamecocks at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Both games will be a test for Davidson and USC as it'll be an opportunity for her not only to prove her talents against some of the best teams in women's college basketball, but for the Trojans to make a statement that they can still compete for a title without Watkins.