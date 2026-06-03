USC Confirms Jersey Numbers for Roster This Upcoming Season

The jersey numbers for the 2026-27 USC Trojans men’s basketball team have been revealed per the their social media. Check out the numbers for all 13 players on the roster for the upcoming season.

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman and guard Alijah Arenas (0) react against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 0: Alijah Arenas, Guard

Alijah Arenas will return to Los Angeles for his sophomore season with the Trojans. He was a five-star rated recruit and the highest ranked prospect in USC's 2025 recruiting class. He was only able to play in the Trojans' final 14 games last season due to torn meniscus suffered in the offseason.

In his 14 games to end the season, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

No. 1: Rodney Rice, Guard

Rodney Rice transferred to USC from Maryland prior to the 2025-26 season. He looked poised to have a breakout year with the Trojans, as he averaged a team high 20.3 points in USC's first six games. Unfortunately for Rice and USC, he suffered a shoulder injury in this stretch and ended up missing the rest of the season.

26-27 jersey numbers revealed 👀 pic.twitter.com/x8CRayPhK3 — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 2, 2026

No. 2: KJ Lewis, Guard

KJ Lewis is arguably USC's best incoming transfer this season. Lewis played for the Georgetown Hoyas in 2025-26, averaging 14.9 points per game.

No. 3: Adonis Ratliff, Forward

Adonis Ratliff was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2026 high school recruiting class per 247Sports Composite rankings.

He'll be looking to make his mark with USC as a true freshman in 2026-27.

No. 4: Isaac Bruns, Guard

Isaac Bruns is another transfer, who played for South Dakota last season, As a junior in 2025-26, he averaged 20.8 points per game.

No. 6: Jacob Cofie, Forward

Feb 8, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) drives the ball towards the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) and guard Dominick Stewart (7) defend during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Jacob Cofie is another one of USC's returning players. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.

No. 7: Christian Collins, Forward

Christian Collins is an incoming five-star freshman in the 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 7 recruit in his class.

No. 8: Jalen Cox, Guard

Jalen Cox transferred to USC from Colgate this offseason. He can be a high-volume scorer and averaged 17.9 points per game for the Raiders in 2025-26.

No. 12: Eric Reibe, Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) dunks the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eric Reibe is another one of USC's highest rated incoming transfers. He played his freshman season at UConn, averaging 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in limited minutes. He should have a much bigger role in 2026-27 with USC.

No. 13: Darius Ratliff, Center

Darius Ratliff is a five-star center in USC's 2026 recruiting class. He is the brother of Adonis Ratliff.

No. 20: Jadis Jones, Guard

Nov 27, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Lindenwood Lions guard Jadis Jones (10) shoots the ball against Missouri Tigers guard Tony Perkins (12) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jadis Jones transferred from Lindenwood to USC this offseason. He averaged 15.3 points per game as a sophomore last season.

No. 22: Joshua Hughes, Forward

Joshua Hughes transferred from Evansville to USC this offseason. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a junior in 2025-26.

No. 30: Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, Guard

Aaron Hunkin-Claytor played for Hawaii in 2025-26, averaging 6.0 points and 3.9 assists per game as a sophomore. He transferred to USC in the offseason.

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