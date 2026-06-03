USC Confirms Jersey Numbers for Roster This Upcoming Season
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The jersey numbers for the 2026-27 USC Trojans men’s basketball team have been revealed per the their social media. Check out the numbers for all 13 players on the roster for the upcoming season.
No. 0: Alijah Arenas, Guard
Alijah Arenas will return to Los Angeles for his sophomore season with the Trojans. He was a five-star rated recruit and the highest ranked prospect in USC's 2025 recruiting class. He was only able to play in the Trojans' final 14 games last season due to torn meniscus suffered in the offseason.
In his 14 games to end the season, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
No. 1: Rodney Rice, Guard
Rodney Rice transferred to USC from Maryland prior to the 2025-26 season. He looked poised to have a breakout year with the Trojans, as he averaged a team high 20.3 points in USC's first six games. Unfortunately for Rice and USC, he suffered a shoulder injury in this stretch and ended up missing the rest of the season.
No. 2: KJ Lewis, Guard
KJ Lewis is arguably USC's best incoming transfer this season. Lewis played for the Georgetown Hoyas in 2025-26, averaging 14.9 points per game.
No. 3: Adonis Ratliff, Forward
Adonis Ratliff was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2026 high school recruiting class per 247Sports Composite rankings.
He'll be looking to make his mark with USC as a true freshman in 2026-27.
No. 4: Isaac Bruns, Guard
Isaac Bruns is another transfer, who played for South Dakota last season, As a junior in 2025-26, he averaged 20.8 points per game.
No. 6: Jacob Cofie, Forward
Jacob Cofie is another one of USC's returning players. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season.
No. 7: Christian Collins, Forward
Christian Collins is an incoming five-star freshman in the 2026 recruiting class. 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 7 recruit in his class.
No. 8: Jalen Cox, Guard
Jalen Cox transferred to USC from Colgate this offseason. He can be a high-volume scorer and averaged 17.9 points per game for the Raiders in 2025-26.
No. 12: Eric Reibe, Center
Eric Reibe is another one of USC's highest rated incoming transfers. He played his freshman season at UConn, averaging 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in limited minutes. He should have a much bigger role in 2026-27 with USC.
No. 13: Darius Ratliff, Center
Darius Ratliff is a five-star center in USC's 2026 recruiting class. He is the brother of Adonis Ratliff.
No. 20: Jadis Jones, Guard
Jadis Jones transferred from Lindenwood to USC this offseason. He averaged 15.3 points per game as a sophomore last season.
No. 22: Joshua Hughes, Forward
Joshua Hughes transferred from Evansville to USC this offseason. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a junior in 2025-26.
No. 30: Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, Guard
Aaron Hunkin-Claytor played for Hawaii in 2025-26, averaging 6.0 points and 3.9 assists per game as a sophomore. He transferred to USC in the offseason.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1