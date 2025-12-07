USC Trojans Basketball Earns Promising Ranking After Hot Start

The No. 24 USC Trojans are on their first undefeated streak since the 2020-21 season, marking their first under coach Eric Musselman.

The Trojans officially lost their 8-0 win streak, after falling to Washington 84-76 in their Big Ten home opener on Saturday, Dec. 6. While the loss was not the type of play USC fans had been seeing all seeing, their eight wins and their development thus far is still impressive, and promising.

Trojans Crack Analyst's Power Rankings

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) drives to the basket between Oregon Ducks center Ege Demir (16) and forward Dezdrick Lindsay (4) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The 8-1 Trojans have went on an eight-game win streak to start the season, their best since the 2020-21 season and their first under Musselman, a good sign that the program is trending upwards in his second season.

In a recent college basketball power rankings from CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, he slipped the Trojans in a promising ranking. Although it was before USC suffered their first loss of the season, Boone had nothign but good things to say about the No. 10 ranking for USC.

MORE: USC Signees Reveal How Chad Bowden Has Changed Everything At USC

MORE: What 5-Star Tight End Mark Bowman's Signing Means for USC Trojans Recruiting

MORE: Why USC Fans Won't Like Trojans' New Projected Bowl Game Matchup

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

"Let's show Eric Musselman and his USC club some overdue love here. The 8-0 Trojans are Maui Invitational champions with wins over Oregon, Boise, Seton Hall and Arizona State entering Saturday's game vs. Washington," Boone wrote.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Trojans No. 10 ranking comes right after the BYU Cougars at No. 9 and right before Gonzaga Bulldogs at No. 11.

USC's been on a roll with a new team, stemming from Musselman's talented acquisitions from the transfer portal, including Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara, Maryland transfer Rodney Rice and Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie.

Through nine games, Baker-Mazara has recorded five 20-plus point games, as well as Maui Invitational MVP honors when USC clinched their first ever championship in November. Although Rice is suffering a shoulder injury, the 6-5 guard was an early star before suffering his injury. Cofie has also been a force to be reckoned with, recording 85 points, nine steals and 19 blocks.

USC Falls To Washington In Big Ten Home Opener

Feb 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest headlines for the USC Trojans was their undefeated 8-0 record heading into their home match against the Washington Huskies. After a sluggish second-half performance, the Trojans officially suffered their first loss 84-76.

USC led the Huskies at the half by double digits 48-30, but could not keep their lead when USC was outscored 54-28 in the second half. Baker-Mazara led the way with 21 points, followed by Jordan Marsh with 17 points with Cofie contributing six rebounds and three blocks.

What the Trojans currently struggle with are the injuries of their three-key players in freshman guard Alijah Arenas, Rice and now guard Amarion Dickerson, who is sidelined for three to four months after suffering a right hip injury.

Musselman made it clear that being down three of their best players has been challenging, but it did not stop the team from putting on a solid first-half performance.

"We got three guys out, and Elijah's supposed to be a point guard. Rodney was our point guard. There's not any teams in the country that can withstand three injuries like this. I was super pleasantly surprised with how we played in the first half," Musselman said after the loss.

USC is back on the hardwood on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at San Diego, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. PT.

Recommended Articles